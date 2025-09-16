ECONOMY & WORK


'Price is Right' contestant wears a wedding veil to the show — wins $12,000 before getting married

Drew Carey tried making a bet with the contestant but she was not having it.
PUBLISHED 39 MINUTES AGO
The player with a wedding veil and a t-shirt announcing that she was to get married (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
The player with a wedding veil and a t-shirt announcing that she was to get married (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)

"The Price is Right" contestants come to the game show to win cars and trips, but many of them make sure they leave an impression with their entrance or outfits, whether they win or not. But to show how special coming to the show was for her, a contestant turned up on the stage with a cap shaped like the veil of a wedding dress. She revealed that she was about to get married, and then walked away with a big prize after winning at Plinko.

via GIPHY

 

Erin wore a green t-shirt with a label that said, “Pick me. Bride to be.” She also wore a white cap that had a flowy extension at the back, making it look like a wedding veil. After she said that she was from Las Vegas, host Drew Carey said, “Since you are from Las Vegas, let’s make a bet right now, okay? If you win your prize, you wear this on your wedding.”

“After the ceremony, okay,” she said. Carey seemed a bit disappointed that she did not agree to his bet, but the show must go on. It was then revealed that the contestant would play one of the most popular games in the history of the show, which is Plinko. She was given one chip and had the chance to win four more.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

In order to do so, Erin had to correctly guess the prices of four items. She did just that and went up the stairs with five chips in her hands. The first one landed in the $1,000 bracket. She hit the jackpot with the second as it landed on the $10,000, filling up the contestant with immense joy. The third one got stuck high up on the board, and Carey had to bring out his Plinko stick.

The contestant got another shot with the third chip, and this time, hit the $0 bracket. Her fourth and fifth chips both landed in the $500 bracket. This meant that Erin had won $12,000 from the game, which could be spent on the wedding or on the honeymoon. Her fiancé was in the audience, cheering her on as she delivered a great performance. 

This was not the first time that the show featured a contestant who was about to be married. In fact, Carey facilitated the weddings of several couples in an earlier episode of the show. Two couples, all dressed to get married, were on stage for the showcase, and the rest were on the floor of the studio, also waiting to be married. “Everybody ready to get married?” the host asked, drawing a cheer from those gathered. “Congratulations, everybody. A lot of love and success to all of you.”

