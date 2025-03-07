Drew Carey once hosted a mass wedding for couples on 'Price is Right' in emotional TV moment

The host of "The Price is Right" made a lot of people's dreams come true that day.

Apart from churches or quirky venues in Las Vegas, Americans are heading to destinations such as beaches or a ranch to get married. But the set of a game show is a very unconventional choice for anyone to exchange vows. “The Price is Right” is known for making the dreams of common people come true by offering a chance to win holidays and cars, but Drew Carey became a priest for one episode to make weddings memorable for several couples.

Two couples on stage were dressed in full wedding attire and had made it to the Showcase round for that episode of the show. Multiple other couples were standing right in front of the stage. “Everybody ready to get married?” the host asked, drawing a cheer from those gathered. “Congratulations, everybody. A lot of love and success to all of you.”

The host then began, “We are gathered here today at the Bob Barker Studio to join these couples together in marriage. Thank you for letting us all share this special moment in your lives. Everybody, please join hands and declare that you commit to each other by saying 'I do.' On the big wheel of love, may you always spin a dollar.” It was a beautiful moment as Carey then pronounced everyone husband and wife by the powers vested in him by the state of California.

Love was in the air at the Bob Barker Studio that day as couples kissed and celebrated their union. Fans loved the moment as well. “I guess Drew is now a minister as well? Also, does this mean we will see 'The Drew Carey Church of Love' telethon next? LOL,” one user commented. “That was bar-none one of the greatest events I’ve ever seen on TPIR,” remarked another.

Drew Carey might have been a minister on that episode, but marriage isn’t the only thing he has helped couples with on the popular game show. Once, he performed a sweet gender reveal, which was loved by everyone in the studio. The soon-to-be mother was dressed in pink while her significant other was dressed in blue, to indicate both genders.

The couple had no idea what the sex of the baby was, and they handed the envelope to Carey. The only issue was that it was sealed shut as tightly as possible. “This thing’s glued up man,” the host said. He somehow managed to open it by pretty much destroying it before revealing the gender of the baby. “It’s gonna be a…boy,” he said, much to the joy of the couple.

The crowd loved the moment as they cheered on the host’s loving gesture. Even if the man and woman weren’t able to make it to the stage to play for a prize, this is a memory they will cherish for the rest of their lives. Moments like this make “The Price is Right" a show loved by fans. It’s no wonder that it has been as iconic for so many years.