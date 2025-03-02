ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns outs, he's a golf course worker

The contestant was also good at guessing the prices of items, and that made things too easy.
PUBLISHED 45 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the player excited before sitting in his new car (Cover image source: YouTube | PriceIsRight)

The "Price is Right" is more about luck, with skills and knowledge playing a role in a contestant's performance. But even in games that rely more on the application of skills, one might get lucky in unexpected ways. One such game is "Hole in One," where the player needs to be good at golf. While everyone who makes it to the show isn't good at the sport, a contestant named Jason worked at a golf club and drove home in a BMW car, thanks to the skills he picked up there. 

Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)
Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

While introducing himself after joining Drew Carey on the stage, Jason shared that he had a degree in turfgrass management and worked at a Golf Course. "Just goes to show you can get a degree in anything!" Carey remarked. The show's announcer, George Gray, then revealed that Jason was incredibly lucky as he was set to play the "Hole in One" game for a brand new BMW 640i Convertible, worth $87,000. While it was clear that the player's skillset was ideal for the game, he still needed to guess the correct price to win.

Screenshot showing the BMW car
Screenshot showing the BMW car (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

The miniature golf course features six evenly spaced lines, and the game starts with a pricing round where the player has to guess the value of six grocery items. Then, flags representing the items are placed on the lines on the basis of their retail prices. If contestants get the price of all six items right, they get to make the shot from the line that is the closest to the hole, along with a $500 bonus. 

Screenshot showing the set up for the game
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

The prices of the items are revealed one by one, and as long as the prices keep going up, the models keep placing the flag on the next line. However, the moment the price of an item turns out to be lower than the previous, they stop, and that becomes the line from where the player has to make the shot for a "hole in one". To make it easier, the contestant is given two attempts to sink a putt from the line.

During Jason's turn, the six grocery items he had to price were a razor kit, a candy bar, a bottle of cleaner, applesauce, pancake mix, and foot cream. With some help from the audience, the player arranged the items in order of the prices that he guessed.

Screenshot showing the models presenting the six items
Screenshot showing the models presenting the six items (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

"I have a feeling we are going to give away this car," Carey said before revealing the prices of the items. To everyone's astonishment, he seemed to be right as the first five items that Jason priced were lined up perfectly in an increasing order. "I don't even golf, and I can make this putt!" Carey exclaimed as Jason was very close to making an easy shot.

Screenshot showing Jason making the shot
Screenshot showing Jason making the shot (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

Finally, the price of the sixth item also took the flag forward to the next line, giving Jason a chance to make the putt from the spot closest to the hole. The golf course worker then lined up the shot, which was clearly too easy for him. "If you miss this your friends will never talk to you!" Carey joked before Jason made the shot. As expected, the player sank the ball in his very first attempt and won the BMW.

 

Jason jumped up with excitement before taking a seat in his brand-new BMW 640i convertible that he had earned thanks to his golfing and pricing skills.

