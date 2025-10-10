ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Alaska — jumps incredibly high and screams in wild moment

The player was a bit too excited for the trip and so was her husband in the audience.
PUBLISHED 44 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the player's reaction to the win (Cover image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)
"The Price Is Right" contestants come to the show expecting a trip or a car, and even then, the wins are followed by ecstatic celebrations. One player who gave an over-the-top reaction hadn't won an international trip and got a trip to Alaska instead. Jasmine Hyun played the game of 'Secret X,' and with the help of her husband, who was directing and cheering her from the audience, she managed to ace it for the trip to Alaska. As she won, Hyun let out a loud scream before jumping around and hugging the host, Drew Carey.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
She was playing 'Secret X' for the trip. In the game, the centerpiece is a large, Asian-themed tic-tac-toe board with the middle column covered with question marks. Out of the three hidden squares, one contains the secret X, which makes or breaks the player's game. The goal for the player is to win as many Xs as possible and place them on the board in a way that when the secret X is unveiled, they get the Xs in a row.

Screenshot showing the setup of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
In the first part of the game, the contestant is given a free X to place on the board. They get to see two small prizes, one at a time, each with two prices displayed. The player must pick the correct prize to win an additional X to place on the board. If the contestant does not win an additional X, the game is over. If the player wins two Xs, they can place them anywhere on the board, but not in a row with the free X. In the end, the secret X is revealed, and a win is achieved if it forms a perfect row with two of the contestant's Xs.

In Hyun's game, she placed the free “X” in the upper left-hand corner. She was then given the first item, which was a lap desk costing either $25 or $50. Hyun guessed $25, which was correct, so she earned her second “X.” This one, she placed in the upper right corner.

Screenshot showing Hyun alongside Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
The next item on the table was a shaved ice machine with the displayed price of $70 and $105. Hyun once again went for the lower bid and chose $70, which was right again, so she earned her third “X.” This time, she picked the lower left-hand corner, giving her a good chance as she could win if the secret X appeared either in the top middle space or the center square.

Screenshot showing Hyun playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
When Carey flipped the middle row, the secret X was in the center, which meant Hyun scored a diagonal tic-tac-toe win. When the bell chimed, she threw her fist in the air and jumped up while screaming. She then ran over to Carey and gently hugged the host before running over to model Alexis Gaube, who presented the Alaska trip.

