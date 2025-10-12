ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Price is Right' player gives up chance to win car as she refused to risk the $9,000 she had won

Fans couldn't believe that the player chose to miss out on such a good opportunity.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and the reaction of the her family member to the loss (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant and the reaction of the her family member to the loss (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price Is Right" players are aiming for the biggest prize on the show, and it's a car in most cases. For this, a contestant is expected to even risk it all, but recently, a player named Lynette made the choice to take home $9,000 instead of a brand-new Nissan Sedan. While the player was confident in her decision, host Drew Carey made it tough for her as he revealed that her gut feeling could have won her the car if she chose to play the game of "Gas Money" till the end. This left the fans disappointed, and they took to social media to express how they felt.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the loss (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the loss (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

After she joined Carey on stage, the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing the 'Gas Money' game for a brand new Nissan Sentra SV. In the game, the contestant is given five cards with different prices on them, each representing the possible retail price of the car. However,  only one of the cards represents the true price of the car, and it carries a pink slip to the prize at the back of it. The remaining cards with incorrect prices display dollar amounts of $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, and $4,000 on the reverse side. Thus, the goal for the player is to pick all the cards with the wrong prices to collect up to $10,000 in 'gas money' and win the car.

Screenshot showing the setup of the game (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the setup of the game (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

However,  if the player picks the correct price of the car before collecting all the money,  they lose everything. The contestants also have the option to quit at any point in the game, and they get to keep whatever they collected till that stage of the game.

After Lynette collected a good amount in gas money, Carey told her, "It's a lot of gas money. If not a car and $10,000, it's still $7,000. You can stop if you want to." Lynette chose to keep playing, and her next pick was also bang on as it gave her $2,000, which took her total to $9,000. "Lynette, you're one away from winning everything. You're also one away from losing everything," Carey said, asking the player to make a decision. To everyone's surprise, Lynette chose to quit the game and keep the $9,000 safe. 

Screenshot showing Lynette telling Carey that she wants to quit (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Lynette telling Carey that she wants to quit (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

Carey then asked her which card she would have picked if she had decided to continue. After conferring with her family members in the audience, she told Carey she would have picked the $22,450 card. The host then revealed that if Lynette played the game and picked that as her last card, she would have won $10,000 plus the car.

While the contestant took the loss on the chin, fans weren't happy about it. "A double whammy to her," wrote one fan called @erictheisen3203 in the comments on YouTube. "What a shame, Lynette could’ve won the car plus $10K if she had went for it, her daughter was right that the Nissan Sentra SV was not $22K, and that’s for the base trim level," @zaidarodriguez8455 explained.

