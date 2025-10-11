Price Is Right contestant wins $20,000 even after the audience nearly derailed the show

Host Drew Carey had to point out how loud the viewers were before the emotional victory.

A bride-to-be, who was also a breast cancer survivor won $20,000 on "The Price Is Right" in one of its biggest games. The contestant Shelly scored an emotional win in the 'Grand Game' by demonstrating her impeccable pricing skills. With her delightful nature, she won the hearts of the audience in the studio, who at one point got so loud that even the host, Drew Carey, was astonished.

Screenshot showing Carey's reaction to the audience being loud (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Shelly, a survivor of seven years and a stroke survivor, donned a pink veil in honor of breast cancer awareness month, and a bride-to-be sash as she participated in the Bidder's Row. She won a chance to get on the big stage by placing the closest bid on a 75-inch 4K QLED smart television. After she joined Carey on stage, the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that Shelly would be playing the Grand Game for $20,000.

In the game, the centerpiece is a large board with six shelves for grocery items, and a screen displaying dollar amounts. The contestant is first given $2 as the starting point and target price. They are then shown the six grocery items, four of which are priced below the target price. The player must select one of the items priced below the target, and if they are correct, a zero is added to the $2, displaying their prize money.

Screenshot showing the set up of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

This pricing game is repeated for two more items, with correct answers increasing the prize to $200 and then $2,000. At this point, the contestants have the option to quit the game. Even if they pick the wrong item, they go home with the amount shown on the board. However, if they choose to continue, they must choose the one remaining product that does not exceed the target price to win $20,000, or else they lose everything.

In Shelly's game, she was given a target price of $6, and Carey asked her to start with something easy. Thus, she picked the mango fruit bar, which was priced at $2.49, and won $20. For the second item, the player looked to the audience before going ahead, and the studio went berserk. After she picked the mini Cheetos snacks, Carey paused for a moment and said, "People were yelling. I don't know if it was because of George or because of what he was saying, but they were yelling."

Screenshot showing Carey talking to the player (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Shelly's pick turned out to be correct as the snacks were priced at $3.49. With $200 in the bank, she picked her third item, Riesen chocolate candy, which was worth $4.29. Since she got to the $2,000 mark, Carey reminded her that she could quit or risk it all for $20,000. Shelly chose to continue and picked the dry-roasted edamame, which turned out to be worth $2.99. As she won $20,000, Shelly threw her arms out and jumped up and down.

She broke down in tears in the end as she ran over to Carey and gave him a hug. up. “Oh my God!” Shelly said, overwhelmed with emotions. But she wasn't done. Shelley advanced to the Showcase Showdown and spun $1, getting an extra $1,000 in the process. Although she landed on $0.60 in the next spin, Shelly still moved on to the Showcase. Shelly took her shot at the final prize, which included a couple of amazing trips, one to Spain and another to the French Riviera, in addition to a new set of wheels, the 2025 Volkswagen Taos S. She felt good enough to drop $34,500 on that bid. Unfortunately, the Actual Retail Price (ARP) was a whopping $48,692. That meant she was off by a huge $14,192. Since her opponent only overbid by $10,000, Shelly had to take the loss on the Showcase. Still, she didn't walk away with nothing, finishing the day with a total of $22,025 in prizes.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car

'Price is Right' contestant gets carried away after winning car — picks up model in wild TV moment

'Price is Right' fan gets former contestants to reveal things they weren't allowed to say