'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car

The contestant, Talia MacLean could barely hold her emotions after playing a perfect game.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant Talia MacLean's reaction to her win (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant Talia MacLean's reaction to her win (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"Price Is Right" contestants are known for their reactions even after making it to the stage. Some have been seen tackling the host, Drew Carey, while there are also those who cry out of joy. But Talia MacLean fell to her knees instead of jumping around after she won a car by playing a perfect game of "Gas Money." She won a brand new Toyota car, and nearly broke down. MacLean couldn't hold her excitement as she dramatically ran around the car, climbed on it, and fell over on it, while celebrating the big win.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction
Screenshot showing the player's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the game that she played, the contestant is given five cards with different prices on them, and only one of them represents the true retail price of the car. While the other cards have different cash values of  $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, and $4,000, once flipped, the card representing the correct price of the car reveals a 'pink slip'.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The goal for the player is to first select the cards with wrong prices and collect the cash or "gas money." However, if the player picks the card with the correct price of the car before collecting all the cash, they lose everything. Contestants also have the option to quit at any point in the game and walk away with the amount they collected till then. If the contestant chooses to play and turns over all four cards with cash values, they win $10,000 and the car.

For MacLean, the cards carried the prices, $22,840, $25,097, $23,910, $27,349, and $26,209. She started with the $22,840, which wasn't the price of the car, as it carried $3,000 on the back of it. She then picked the $23,910 and won $4,000, and with $7,000 in the bank, she celebrated with a loud scream.

Screenshot showing the MacLean playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the MacLean playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey then asked her if she wanted to continue, and MacLean chose to play the game through. Next, she picked the $27,349 card, which gave her $2,000 more. With just two cards remaining, she had to make the right decision to win $10,000 and the car. Carey once again reminded her that she could walk away with $9,000 or risk it all for the car. Choosing to continue, she picked the $25,095 card, which gave her the final $1,000 and the car. “YES!” Carey yelled as MacLean fell to her knees and nearly broke down.

She then got up and scrambled across to hug the host before running over to the car. She broke down as she opened the car and ran around it in excitement, screaming, "Oh my God!"

