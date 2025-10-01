'Price is Right' player's controversial strategy to win sparks intense debate among fans

Some believe the strategy to be too cruel, while others believe that it was a gamble on winning.

Generations have grown up watching "The Price is Right," and many are invested in the victories of contestants, while they're equally heartbroken over the losses. Although a lot of times they complain when a contestant loses out, sometimes, fans don't appreciate the strategy that players employ to reach success.

That was seen on Reddit, where one fan posted about a major pet peeve related to the show in the r/ThePriceIsRight subreddit. There were some who agreed with his viewpoint, but many others said that it was not right to question a contestant’s strategy. This is because everyone on the show wants to win big for themselves, even if it involves adopting a strategy that might seem cold-hearted.

“My pet peeve. I know I can’t be the only one…I can’t stand when people bet $1 over their competitors. One person bids $1,500, and the person after bids $1,501. If the person who bids $1,501 wins, I hope they lose their game lol. Oooooh, it’s such a pet peeve of mine. Grinds my gears lol,” the fan posted, according to a report in TV Insider. Such strategies are common to see on Contestant’s Row.

Screenshot showing Price is Right contestants on Contestant's Row. (Image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)

Usually, in such cases, the person bidding last has the most advantage. But that doesn’t always guarantee a spot on the stage. It has worked a lot of times in the past, and it has also been a useless strategy. All in all, one may say it is a hit-and-miss strategy at best. It’s a lot like bidding a single dollar on Contestant’s Row.

With the matter up for debate, a lot of fans made their feelings known in the comments section. Some of them agreed with the notion. “Agree. My hubby & I get excited when they lose their game,” one fan wrote. “I feel the same way. Bid $5 more to give them a small chance,” quipped another. However, not everyone felt that way.

Screenshot showing audience members on The Price is Right (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

“This is how the game is played! Drives me crazy when someone spends the whole show in contestants row, they were the last bidder several times, and never one dollared anyone. Enjoy that consolation prize, you had your chance!” one fan commented. “If I am on Contestant's Row, I am going to base my playing on winning,” quipped another.

“My pet peeve is when people don’t do that when they could/should,” a third fan wrote. “Sorry, but being nice only goes so far when that's likely someone's one chance in a lifetime to make it onstage with Drew,” noted a fourth.

More on Market Realist

'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment

Big changes are coming to ‘The Price is Right’ — here’s what fans can expect

‘Price is Right’ viewers argue some games are nearly impossible to win and we get why