'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment

The contestant did not expect the game to have such a twist and was over the moon.

Not all contestants win the kind of prize that they expect on "The Price is Right," but some of them end up going home with more than what they imagined. In an episode of the show aired earlier this year, host Drew Carey announced a twist to a popular game, which helped a contestant win ten times what she was told.

The contestant was a woman named Michelle, and she was just happy to be on the stage with Carey to begin with. But that happiness was compounded when George Gray announced that she would play Plinko for a chance to win as much as $100,000. As per the rules of the game, the contestant was given one chip at first, and she had the chance to win four more if she guessed the prices of four items correctly.

These chips are then dropped down the Plinko board, and whatever prize they landed on, the contestant would win that. The prizes were $20,000, $5,000, $2,000, $1,000, and 0. Before Michelle could start attempting to win more chips, Carey made his big reveal. “Tonight, we have a special twist to the game,” he said. “One of the prizes has a special golden Plinko chip attached to it. If you get the gold Plinko chip, wherever that gold Plinko chip drops, we’re gonna times whatever it lands on by 10.”

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The contestant was not expecting this and was over the moon when she learned about it. Once all that was out of the way, it was time to play the game. Out of the four items on display, Michelle was able to guess the correct prices for three of them. One of those items was a training kick board, and that one had the golden chip attached to it. The contestant got its price right and won the chip.

She then went up the stairs to the top of the board and started dropping the chips. She had four, and she saved the golden one for last. Each of the three chips she dropped first landed in the $5,000 bracket. By the time she got to the golden one, the contestant had already won $15,000. Michelle finally dropped the golden chip, and it landed in the $2,000 bracket.

Screenshot showing the golden Plinko chip. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

This meant that it was worth $20,000, bringing her total prize money to a whopping $35,000. The contestant was beyond happy with what she had won and thanked the host for making her year. “Oh my God. You guys have made my year…my life, probably,” she said in excitement.

