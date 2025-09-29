ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment

The contestant did not expect the game to have such a twist and was over the moon.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Not all contestants win the kind of prize that they expect on "The Price is Right," but some of them end up going home with more than what they imagined. In an episode of the show aired earlier this year, host Drew Carey announced a twist to a popular game, which helped a contestant win ten times what she was told.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a woman named Michelle, and she was just happy to be on the stage with Carey to begin with. But that happiness was compounded when George Gray announced that she would play Plinko for a chance to win as much as $100,000. As per the rules of the game, the contestant was given one chip at first, and she had the chance to win four more if she guessed the prices of four items correctly.

These chips are then dropped down the Plinko board, and whatever prize they landed on, the contestant would win that. The prizes were $20,000, $5,000, $2,000, $1,000, and 0. Before Michelle could start attempting to win more chips, Carey made his big reveal. “Tonight, we have a special twist to the game,” he said. “One of the prizes has a special golden Plinko chip attached to it. If you get the gold Plinko chip, wherever that gold Plinko chip drops, we’re gonna times whatever it lands on by 10.”

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The contestant was not expecting this and was over the moon when she learned about it. Once all that was out of the way, it was time to play the game. Out of the four items on display, Michelle was able to guess the correct prices for three of them. One of those items was a training kick board, and that one had the golden chip attached to it. The contestant got its price right and won the chip.

She then went up the stairs to the top of the board and started dropping the chips. She had four, and she saved the golden one for last. Each of the three chips she dropped first landed in the $5,000 bracket. By the time she got to the golden one, the contestant had already won $15,000. Michelle finally dropped the golden chip, and it landed in the $2,000 bracket.

Screenshot showing the golden Plinko chip. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing the golden Plinko chip. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

This meant that it was worth $20,000, bringing her total prize money to a whopping $35,000. The contestant was beyond happy with what she had won and thanked the host for making her year. “Oh my God. You guys have made my year…my life, probably,” she said in excitement.

More on Market Realist

‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment

'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car

Big changes are coming to ‘The Price is Right’ — here’s what fans can expect

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
Fans of the show were disappointed with the loss but it was still a good attempt.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
Mr. Wonderful said that he wanted to make things interesting and changed his offer at the last minute.
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
The contestant had said at first that he wasn't worried about the consequences.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
The host spoke during the time alloted to the contestant to answer, causing it to run out.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment
The contestant did not expect the game to have such a twist and was over the moon.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest left impressed as player instantly solves $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest left impressed as player instantly solves $40,000 puzzle
The contestant was quicker than most people who find the round challenging.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000
The guest wanted way too much money from Harrison for the car, and the latter said no.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after a player revealed what he would make his twin do
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after a player revealed what he would make his twin do
Steve Harvey could not control his laughter after hearing the answer for several seconds.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a deal from two judges even though their brand had a confusing name
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a deal from two judges even though their brand had a confusing name
The entrepreneurs had a good reputation as they had founded a successful ice-cream brand earlier.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans console contestant who fumbled an easy puzzle and cost him a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans console contestant who fumbled an easy puzzle and cost him a car
The contestant had played well to get to the bonus round with more than $22,000 in the purse.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in
The showrunners asked the question and the contestants had fun with it.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it
The whole train set was made in the 1920s by one of the most iconic toy companies of all time.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers
Harvey had hoped for one person to answer, and not five people all at once.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win
Seven-day champion Paolo Pasco also ended up losing his crown to Steven Olsen in the episode.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
Corcoran wanted to do the deal with Cuban, but left him out at the entrepreneurs' request.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
While the other Sharks bowed out, Cuban saw great potential in SORx.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
The expert was just doing his job but the guest did not agree with his valuation at all.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
The entrepreneurs made fun of Mark Cuban's NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
Rick Harrison was confused by the effort someone would make for an unsuccessful smuggling attempt.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
The contestant said that he used a bag of flour to practice parenting before his kid was born.
4 days ago