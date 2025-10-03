'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $10,000 trip — while ignoring Drew Carey

While the player was overwhelmed with emotion, host, Drew Carey was left hanging for a handshake.

"The Price Is Right" contestants aim for a car and a holiday when they come to the show, and that's why their excitement after winning either of those is not surprising at all. Most recently, a player named Jasmine was overwhelmed with emotion after winning a $10,000 trip to Portugal. She played the show's classic game, "Now or Then," and made a miraculous comeback to win the potential honeymoon trip for herself and her fiancé, who was sitting in the audience. While the player fell to her knees and broke down into tears of joy, the host, Drew Carey, was left hanging for a handshake.

Screenshot showing the Jasmine's celebration after the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Jasmine won the "Bidder's Row" after placing the closest bid to a set of prizes that included a two-person inflatable boat with an electric motor, mini-dock, and storage bungees. Running up to the stage, she shared that she was there with her fiancé, who was cheering her on for a win. After welcoming the contestant to the stage, Carey introduced her to the classic game, "Now or then," and the show's announcer revealed that the prize was an exotic trip to Portugal.

In the game, the centerpiece is a large circular board that is divided into six wedges. On each wedge, a grocery item is placed with its price tag displayed. The contestant is then given a year at the top of the board, and the goal for them is to guess if the displayed price of the item was from the given year (then) or from the current year (now). To win the big prize, the contestant must correctly guess three items placed on the adjacent wedges of the circle. The player can keep guessing until they meet the goal or get four guesses wrong.

Screenshot showing the set up of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

For Jasmine's game, she got the year 2009, and the six grocery items were a jar of pickles, a bottle of chimichuri, a pack of frozen meatloaf, a bottle of orange soda, a pack of frosting, and a bottle of all-purpose cleaner. She started with the all-purpose cleaner, which carried a price tag of $5.29. She guessed it was the price from the current year, saying "Now," but unfortunately, it was the price from 2009. She then moved on to the frozen meatloaf, which carried a price tag $4.29. Jasmine said it was a price from back "then", but she was wrong again. With items running out, she had to get the next one right.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to a wrong guess (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Luckily, she was on a roll after picking the Sunkist soda, priced at $1.79, and guessed it was a “Then” price, which was right. After she guessed the prices of more items correctly, Carey revealed that she had won the trip. "Oh my God!" Jasmine yelled as she dropped to the floor. Meanwhile, Carey was left hanging with his hand out, looking for a handshake.

“Nice job! Congratulations!” host Carey said as Jasmine stood up and broke down into tears. The host then gave her a hug as she covered her face with her hands.

