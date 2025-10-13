ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 playing Plinko on his best friend's birthday

The game even had a twist which saw Drew Carey doing something special for the contestant.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Winning on "The Price is Right" is special, but going home with a big prize on a close friend's birthday feels even better. This was witnessed when a contestant was playing the challenging game of Plinko. Not only did he play the game, but he was able to win more than $20,000 thanks to a rare twist that the showrunners had introduced.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
The contestant named Rodrick was playing Plinko, and he was seen whispering something to Drew Carey. Carey revealed that it was his friend's birthday, and he was in the audience. The friend's favorite game on the show also happened to be Plinko.

Winning a substantial amount of money in that game on that day would truly be seen as an epic achievement by Rodrick and his friends. That is exactly what he did. However, before he could climb up the stairs, he had to win some Plinko chips. Carey had already given him a free one, and now, the contestant had the chance to win four more. For that to happen, he’d have to guess the correct prices of four items.

Screenshot showing the contestant pointing out his best friend. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
The more guesses he got right, the more chips he could win. The four items displayed to Rodrick were a salad spinner, a sonic cleansing brush, a hairdryer, and a food processor. The contestant was able to guess the correct prices of the salad spinner and the food processor. This meant that he won a couple of additional chips, bringing his total to three. He then made it up the stairs to play the game.

Before he could drop the chips, Carey revealed the twist. He said that the goal was to drop it in the $10,000 bracket. “If you hit it once, I’ll give you an extra $10,000,” he said. Rodrick did not get off to the best start as the first chip he dropped landed in the $0 mark. His friends in the audience also seemed disappointed.

Screenshot showing the contestant's friends. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
He had some luck on his second attempt, as it landed in the $1,000. With one chip remaining, Rodrick hoped for the best and let it drop, and it landed on the $10,000 bracket. Carey kept his word from earlier and said that the contestant had won $21,000. The contestant had a hard time keeping his mouth closed as he celebrated his big win.

