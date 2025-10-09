ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 in Plinko — then goes berserk while celebrating

The contestant turned to the audience for help and it paid massive dividends.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right."
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right."

Fans of "The Price is Right" are on the edge of their seats when a contestant is playing Plinko, which is one of the show's toughest games. Contestants are always hoping to win five-figure sums during this game, and that did happen for a contestant, whose chip landed in the $10,000 slot a couple of times. After this rare feat, the player went absolutely crazy with celebration. It was an incredible moment as everyone celebrated in the studio with her.

Screenshot showing the contestant.
Screenshot showing the contestant.

The contestant named Joy could not believe that she was interacting with host Drew Carey. “Is it really you?” she asked the host in shock. When announcer George Gray revealed that she was going to play Plinko, her excitement knew no bounds.

Contestants are given one Plinko chip for free, and they then have the chance to win four more. For that, they’d have to get the prices of four items right. The more items they get right, the more chips they win. These chips can then be dropped down the Plinko board, which has several prize amounts at the bottom. Whatever amount the chip lands on, that’s what the contestant wins.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant.
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant.

These amounts are $0, $500, $1,000, $2,500, and $10,000. The contestant did a fantastic job of guessing the prices of the items as she figured them all out correctly and ended up with all five Plinko chips. The items shown were a heater, a coin sorter, an ice cream maker, and a jump starter. With five chips in hand, Joy made her way up the stairs to the top of the Plinko board, hoping to win big.

She dropped her first chip down the left side of the board, and it landed in the $500 mark. The second chip was dropped more down the middle, but unfortunately, it landed in the $0 mark. It was right next to the $10,000 bracket. Joy dropped her third chip from the same position, and it once again landed on the $0. Before dropping the fourth, the contestant looked at the audience for some help.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing Plinko.
Screenshot showing the contestant playing Plinko.

It was suggested that she drop the next chip from the right, and that is exactly what she did. Listening to the crowd paid huge dividends as this one landed in the $10,000. The contestant did not hesitate to drop her fifth and final chip from the same side, and once again, it landed on the $10,000 mark. Joy had won $20,500 in a matter of minutes, and her excitement knew no bounds.

She jumped around the stage and hugged Carey in celebration, as she could hardly believe her luck. The contestant was so excited just to be able to be on the stage, so winning this much money must have been absolutely incredible.

Watch the moment here.

