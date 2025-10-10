ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'we're dealing with a pro' after contestant's stunning win

The player, Ashton Hildebrand when on to win the showcase for prizes worth over $52,000.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price Is Right" contestants are often surprised after winning big, even though they come to the show hoping for that. But some of them leave the host, Drew Carey, in shock with their incredible performances. One contestant did that by pulling off a perfect win in the "Clock Game." In what is regarded as one of the toughest games of the show, the contestant, Ashton Hildebrand, walked away with all three prizes that were up for grabs in just 30 seconds. Even Carey admitted that they were dealing with a pro in the show. In the end, Hildebrand made it to the Showcase and walked away with prizes worth more than $52,000 as per TV Insider.

Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Hildebrand first celebrated his way to the stage, where he got to play the 'Clock Game' for more prizes. In the game, the contestant is given 30 seconds to guess the price of two sets of prizes, one at a time. After presenting the prize, the host kicks off the timer, and the player has to come up with a guess from scratch, which makes the game difficult. However, the host directs the player to go up or down until they arrive at the correct price. If the contestant gets the first prize successfully within 30 seconds, the clock is stopped, and the second prize is presented.

Screenshot showing the setup of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the setup of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The timer is then started again, and a player pulls off a perfect game if the get the price of the second item as well, within the remaining time. If the player wins the first item but fails to get the secone one, they get to keep the prize they won. On the other hand, if the time runs out and the player doesn't get the price of the first set of items correct, they win nothing.

In Hildebrand's game, the first item was a Vitamix 48-inch blender which cost $550. The contestant started with a $399 guess, and Carey directed him to go higher. Spectacularly, Hildebrand got to the correct retail price of the item in just four seconds.

Screenshot showing the set of prizes (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set of prizes (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The next set of items was a dining table and two chairs worth $782. This time Hildebrand started with a high bid of $1,000. As Carey directed him to go lower, the player moved to $900, theb $800, and eventually then $750. Carey then guided him to go up and the player eventually got to $782 with 15 seconds left on the clock. The player jumped in the air and screamed “Wooooo!” before running over to check out his prizes. “Man, we’re dealing with a pro right there,” Carey said.

Screenshot showing Carey complimenting the player (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Carey complimenting the player (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Apart from the two sets of prizes, Hildebrand also won a microwave, a 30-inch freestanding gas range, a dishwasher, and a French door fridge, worth $5,596, along with the two prizes he got. “He played that game so well,” the host said in the end.

Hildebrand then moved on to the Showcase Showdown round and won to make it to the Showcase. In the Showcase, he faced off against another player and placed a bid of $31,585 on a bedroom set, a trip to Orlando, Florida, and a 2026 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS. He turned out to be the closest to the actual retail price of the prizes, which was $43,649. Thus, in the end, Hildebrand went home with prizes worth a total of $52,895. 

