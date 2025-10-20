Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win

The contestant named Hope pulled off a near perfect game.

One of the most challenging games on "The Price Is Right," which also becomes very exciting for players as well as fans, is 'Plinko.' Hitting the $10,000 slot with a chip is extremely tricky, and several contestants have tried different techniques to achieve that more often. But one player managed to hit it twice and bagged a handsome prize of $20,000. The young contestant then showed off her gymnastic skills to demonstrate a perfect high kick and a double split on the stage as part of the celebrations.

Screenshot showing hope pulling off a perfect split (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Hope galloped her way to the main stage to join the host, Drew Carey, and play a classic game, after which the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing Plinko to win up to $50,000.

In the game, the centerpiece is a large slanted 'Plinko Board' which houses pinball-style pegs along the face of the board. The contestant is given one Plinko Chip for free at the beginning, and they can earn up to four more chips by playing a pricing game. After the pricing game, the contestant takes the chips and drops them on slots worth $0, $100, $500, $1,000, and $10,000. Wherever the contestant's chip lands, they win that amount. Thus, a player can land all five chips in the $10,000 to win $50,000, but the pegs on the board make the game unpredictable.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the pricing game for Hope, the first item was an ultrasonic glasses cleaner with a displayed price of $23. She guessed the actual price ended with a three, which gave her the second chip, as she was right. The second item was a buffer or polisher, with a displayed price of $86. Hope guessed the correct price started with an eight, which was right again. The next item was a slow cooker with a tag of $35. Hope guessed the actual price ended with five. She was right again, and she won her fourth Plinko Chip. The last item was silicone floral cake pans, with a tag of $61. With this, she won all five Plinko chips, giving her a great chance of cashing out big.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to the $10,000 win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Hope they climbed up the stairs, and she dropped the first chip, which landed in $100. She then dropped her second and third chips as well, but her luck didn't improve as they landed on $0 and $500, respectively. However, her fate changed with the fourth chip as it went down the middle to land in the $10,000 slot. After celebrating briefly, she went on to drop the last chip, and astonishingly, it landed in the $10,000 slot as well, giving her a grand total of $20,600. After Hope ran down the stairs and joined Carey and the show's model, Rachel Reynolds, she went on to pull off a perfect high kick and a double split on the stage.

“Yes, girl! Yes!” Reynolds said as Hope stood up to share hugs with the host.

