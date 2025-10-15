ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player pulls off the perfect win, Drew Carey asks 'do you believe in miracles?'

Carey demanded the Wikipedia page of "Stack the Deck" game to be updated after the win.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player, and Drew Carey's reaction to the win (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the player, and Drew Carey's reaction to the win (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price Is Right" contestants are known to keep people on the edge of their seats with close finishes. Then there are those who stun the fans and the host with a perfect game. One such contestant left host Drew Carey impressed after pulling off a miraculously smooth win in a tough game. The player, Kevin, was playing the "Stack the Deck" game, a difficult pricing game that requires both luck and skill. But for Kevin, it never seemed like he wasn't in control, despite losing out on a crucial clue. He calmly got his guess bang on the money to drive home a brand new Toyota car.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In Stack the Deck, the contestant gets seven different digits in the form of playing cards, out of which only five make up the price of the car. To win, the contestant needs to arrange the digits in the right order or "stack the deck" in their favor to make up the price of the car.

The contestant also gets a chance to receive up to three digits of the car’s price in their correct positions by playing in a pricing game. In the game, the contestant is given three pairs of grocery items, one at a time, and with just a single price tag. The player must decide which item fits the price tag to win a free digit in the price of the car. The player can win either up to three digits or nothing, depending on pricing skills. In the end, if the players stack all the cards in the right order, they win the car. As per online sources, the ideal strategy is to ask for the 3rd, 4th, and 5th digits as the first two digits are easy to get, depending on the model of the car.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Kevin guessed the price for the first grocery item correctly. He then asked for the digit in the third place in the price of the car, and got a six. For the second one, his guess was incorrect. Next up was the pair of bandages and baking powder with a displayed price of $5.49. Kevin chose it was for the baking powder, and he was right. He then asked for the fourth number and got a three. Using the remaining digits, Kevin stacked the deck in his favor, guessing the price of the car to be $24,638.

Screenshot showing Carey and Kevin looking to the board (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Carey and Kevin looking to the board (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

With an extremely slim chance of winning, he asked Carey to reveal the correct price of the car. "Man, I hope you win this," Carey said before revealing the digits. To his surprise and delight, the digits matched the numbers selected by the player, and Kevin won a brand new Toyota Corolla sedan. "That's how we do it. Beautiful," Carey said.

As Kevin ran over to check out his new car, Carey yelled, "Do you believe in miracles? Update the Wikipedia page. Somebody won Stack The Deck!"

