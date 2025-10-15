'Price is Right' fans feel sorry for contestant who lost a car after guessing just one digit wrong

Fans were heartbroken to see the player, Ryan, walk away empty handed.

"The Price Is Right" fans are always rooting for contestants to win big, and a car is one of the most sought-after prizes on the show. This is why they were left heartbroken after a contestant lost a car over just one digit on the show. The contestant, Ryan, was on the verge of driving home a brand new Kia car after she chose to risk it all with confidence. Things seemed to be on track until the host, Drew Carey, revealed that the last digit in the price did not match the player's guess. Ryan's loss broke the hearts of the viewers who took to social media to express their feelings.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the loss (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Ryan won the Bidder's Row by placing the closest bet on Burberry accessories. She then joined Carey on the stage, and the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing the game called Temptation for a brand new Kia car and a set of other prizes.

In the game, the centerpiece is a board with two slots, one for the original price of the car and the other to record the player's guess. The contestant is given the first digit for free at the start of the game, and to win, they must guess the rest of the digits correctly. To help with this, each prize's price or total cash amount contains one digit that belongs to the price of the car. Furthermore, there are only two unique digits in the price of each prize, which makes it a 50/50 choice for the player.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Once the player selects all the digits, they are given one last opportunity to change any of the four digits they have chosen. Then the "Temptation" part of the game kicks in, where the host asks the player if they want to go for the car or take the gifts and quit. In case the players go for the car and guess even a single digit incorrectly, they lose everything.

In Ryan's game, the first digit in the price of the car was two. The first prize was $2,242 in cash, and she picked four as the second digit. The next prize is a Bauer tool kit worth $1,113, and Ryan picked three from the price for the third digit. Then, she was given three video game consoles and four games, valued at $966, and she picked six as her next number. The fourth and final prize was a pair of tennis racquets and accessories, worth $550. Ryan picked five as her final number and locked in her guess at $24,365 for the price of the car.

Screenshot showing Ryan playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey then asked the player if she wanted to change any of the digits, and Ryan denied. He then gave her a choice to go for the car or take the prizes worth a total of $5,071, and quit. "You’ve had a good day on The Price Is Right, and you didn’t even need to know the price of anything, and you’d get $5,000. But to do that, you’d have to forget about the car," he said. Ryan decided to be brave and risk it all for the car.

Carey then revealed the correct numbers one by one. It looked great for the first four digits as they all were correct. With hopes of giving away a car, Carey revealed the last digit, which turned out to be a zero, while Ryan had six in her guess. Carey flopped his head and said, "Aww man," as Ryan lost everything.

It seemed like Ryan took the loss on the chin as she said, “That’s ok! I get to spin the wheel.” Apart from the host, viewers at home were heartbroken as well. "I’m so very sorry, Ryan," wrote one fan, @ilahmaecunanan2629, in the comments on YouTube. "A heartbreaker loss by one number to end the season of TPIR," added @davidgamez5497.

Screenshot showing one of the comments (Image source: YouTube/@ashleylewis5660)

"NOOOO! Ryan let the temptation get the better of her, and it didn't pay off. If I were her, I'd just take the prizes and sit down," expressed @jacobvanantwerp2001.

More on Market Realist:

Price Is Right contestant wins $20,000 even after the audience nearly derailed the show

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'we're dealing with a pro' after contestant's stunning win

'Price is Right' player gives up chance to win car as she refused to risk the $9,000 she had won