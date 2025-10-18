'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why

Fans of the gameshow are known to be vocal about their needs and this was just an example of that.

"The Price is Right" has garnered a loyal fan following across generations over the decades that it has been on air. Although they like most of the games, there are still some that fans cannot seem to get behind. One of those games is ‘Hole In One,’ and fans have complaints about the technical aspects of the game.

The Price is Right host Drew Carey showing the contestant Magaret how to putt (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

According to its rules, contestants gets to see six items, which they have to rank from the least expensive to the most expensive. Once that is done, host Drew Carey reveals if they got the order right. The better they do, the closer they get to making their shot. As the name suggests, this game involves golfing, and even if players miss their first shot, sometimes, the showrunners give them a second chance.

The issue that some fans have with this game is that the moment a contestant gets a price wrong, the prices of the remaining items are not displayed. For example, if a contestant incorrectly guesses the price of the third least expensive item, the prices of the remaining three items are not displayed. It might not sound like a big issue, but it turns out that a lot of fans feel that it is.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey guarenteeing a hole in one on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

The discussion about the matter kicked off on Reddit, as per a report in TV Insider. “Does it drive anyone else insane that they don’t show the price of the rest of the items on hole in one?? I feel like that game is so hard, and people usually lose early. I need to know if my guesses were right or not lol. I feel like they show the rest of the prices or the right answers on all other games but this one!” the post read.

Several users agreed with this point of view and made their thoughts known in the comments section. “It does. And the fact that in the last 25 years, I haven’t seen anyone make it past the second or maybe third line,” one fan commented. “Exactly!! And I think because it’s so frustrating I want to know the dang answer since it’s hard haha,” quipped another. “Last time it happened was October 11, 2019, and that's the only time it's happened since November 2013,” one more user wrote.

Screenshot showing the Contestant's Row (Image source: YouTube/P Linko)

The showrunners also award $500 to any contestant who gets the order of the items absolutely right. Some believe that it is too little a reward for such a feat. “And the bonus for getting them all is a whopping $500,” one fan wrote. "I know it’s such a small winning for something that’s so hard!” exclaimed a viewer.

