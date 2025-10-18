ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment

The celebration was justified as Joseph won a brand new car on his birthday.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and his celebration with model, Alexis Gaube (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant and his celebration with model, Alexis Gaube (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price Is Right" contestants are known to get carried away during celebrations, and sometimes they end up tackling the host, Drew Carey, to the ground. One such player who got a bit too excited nearly made a model trip and fall after winning a brand new car on his birthday. After the player named Joseph aced the 'Dice Game' to win a Volkswagen Jetta S, he hugged the presenter of the prize, who was model Alexis Gaube. While the moment was wholesome, Joseph nearly spun and tripped the model before letting go.

Screenshots showing the contestant spinning the model (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant spinning the model (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the Dice Game, the centerpiece is a large board with three rows of four slots. The game also features an NFL-style table with four oversized dice. During gameplay, the contestant is given the first digit in the price of the car at the beginning. The player then had to roll the dice one by one to figure out the remaining digits. If the number they roll matches the digit in the price of the car in the order, the number is displayed in the middle slot. If the number isn't an exact match, then the contestant must decide if the digit in the price of the car is higher or lower than the number they rolled. The slot above or below the middle row is lit up accordingly.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Once all the digits and guesses are locked, the host reveals the correct digits one by one. If they match the player's digits, it's a win. Furthermore, rolling a 1 or 6 results in an automatic win for a slot, as the digit can only be higher than 1 and less than 6 in the price of the car. Thus, if a player rolls only ones and sixes, they automatically win. Each die must roll past a white line at the end of the table to prevent players from rigging their throws.

Joseph was given the digit 2 as the first in the price of the car. He then made his first roll and landed on a 2. He guessed that the second digit was higher. He then rolled the second die, but it didn’t cross the line, and he had to roll again. In his second attempt, he landed on a three, and luckily for him, it was an exact match to the third digit in the price of the car. "That's how I like it," Carey exclaimed.

Screenshot showing Joseph playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Joseph playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Joseph then rolled for the fourth digit and landed on a four. He made a bold call and guessed the actual digit would be higher. "That was a puzzler," Carey noted. The player then rolled for the last digit as the host yelled, "Get a little birthday luck!" That's exactly what he got as his roll of two matched the last digit in the price of the car.

With just two digits hanging in the balance, Joseph had a great chance of winning. "I feel better about this one. Let's find out," Carey said before revealing the digits. To Joseph's delight, both his guesses turned out to be correct, which meant that he won the car. He then ran over to check out his new whip and gave Gaube a big hug before spinning her around. The model managed to keep her balance as the player celebrated.

