'Price is Right' contestant takes a risk to win a car on her birthday — ends up losing everything

The soon to be birthday girl, Ja-Juana fell into temptation and lost the big prize.
PUBLISHED 59 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the player and Drew Carey's reaction to the loss (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Losing out on a car on "The Price Is Right" is heartbreaking, and it hits even harder when the loss comes on one's birthday. A player named Ja-Juana experienced that when she was playing the game, "Temptation," for a brand new Toyota Corolla. While she had a set of great prizes to pick from, she chose to go for the car, to gift it to herself on her birthday. But she failed miserably and lost everything. However, she had full support from the host, Drew Carey, who sympathized with the player's decision, saying, "You've got to go for it. It's your birthday!"

Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
In the episode, Ja-Juana, who wore a t-shirt that read, "All I want for my birthday is to come on down", won the Bidder's Row to join Carey on the main stage. The host then revealed that it was her lucky day as she could go home with a brand new car as her birthday present if she won the "Temptation" game.

At the beginning, the player is given the first digit in the price of the car, and to win, they must guess the remaining numbers. To help with this, the contestant is given four smaller prizes, each with a price tag that contains only two repetitive digits. Thus, the player has to choose one digit that they think falls into the price of the car, after each item is presented. In the end, they are given the option to either go home with the smaller prizes, which often include a cash prize, or risk it all and go for the car. 

Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
First, Ja-Juana guessed that the digit three was in the second number in the price of the car and moved on. Then she chose the number seven for the next digit, after taking suggestions from the audience. For the third, the player chose the number four for the next digit and moved on to the final prize. She chose zero as the last digit and locked in her guess. When Carey asked if she wanted to change any of the numbers, she said, "Go with the gut! Keep them where they are." Carey then presented her with the temptation question. "All these prizes that we're offering to you, $4,794 worth. You can take all four of these prizes home with you right now. The catch is you have to forget about the car to do that," he told Ja-Juana.

Screenshot showing all the prizes (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
The contestant chose to risk it all for the car. "We've got to go all out for my birthday!" she exclaimed. Carey then revealed the digits in the price of the car, one by one, and the first two digits matched the player's guess. However, she got the third and the fourth digit wrong and lost it all. "It's OK. I don't blame you. I would have gone for it, too," Carey said to console the player. 

"You've got to go for it sometimes. It's your birthday!" Carey exclaimed, before wishing the player happy birthday.

