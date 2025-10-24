ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says this player was 'dressed to play' Plinko — she wins $11,000

The contestant started the game strong but had to wait until the end for the big win.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Making it to "The Price is Right" is a big deal for generations who grew up watching the show, but some players make an entrance or wear things to stand out. One contestant did not do any such thing, but host Drew Carey told her that she was dressed to play Plinko. She had worn a red shirt with patterns in white stitched all over it. The player had a strong start to the game but had to wait until the final moments to be able to win big.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Margaret had a big smile on her face when George Gray announced that she’d be playing Plinko. “It’s like you dressed to play Plinko,” Carey said. The way the game works is that contestants are given one free chip. They then have to correctly guess the prices of four items. They’ll get as many Plinko chips as right answers. This was where Margaret had the best start possible. The five items on display were a pie maker, a smart eye mask, an ergonomic neck fan, and a roadside emergency kit. The contestant got the prices of every single item correct, winning four chips in the process. It was now time to walk up the ladder, drop the chips down, and hope for the best.

Screenshot showing the smart eye mask. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Margaret dropped her first chip all the way down the left, and it did not make its way into the middle. She seemed disappointed after it only landed on the $100. She went to the other side for the second chip, and this one landed in the $500 bracket. The third chip went more towards the middle, and it landed in the $1,000 bracket. The fourth one, unfortunately, got another $100.

The contestant had won $1,700 with one chip remaining, which wasn’t a small amount of money. However, everyone wants to win the big one. That is exactly what Margaret did with her final chip. It did not go in from where she might have wanted it, as it bounced before going into the maze. It then eventually found its way to the $10,000 bracket, and no one was happier than the contestant.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing Plinko. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Margaret had won $11,700 by playing the game Carey believed she was dressed for. “That took a nice bounce before the drop. Did you notice that?” the host asked the audience as the contestant celebrated. Fans of the show loved the win and made those feelings known in the comments section. “Happy fortieth anniversary, Plinko! Good to the last drop; & landed on the ten grand spot on the last chip,” one fan wrote. “I congratulate her for winning $11,700 in Plinko,” quipped another.

