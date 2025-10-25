ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' contestant wins car with a lucky dice roll — announcer says 'that's how you play'

The player, Elisa Butcher's risky dice roll stunned everyone as she won a brand new Volkswagen car.
PUBLISHED 17 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player's celebration and Drew Carey's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the player's celebration and Drew Carey's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price Is Right" involves skills and insights about product prices, but luck also has a major part to play in big wins. One contestant stunned everyone with a lucky dice roll, which helped her win a car. The player, Elisia Butcher, who aced the 'Let 'Em Roll' game to win a Volkswagen Jetta, jumped onto the car to celebrate her victory, as the host, Drew Carey, and the show's models praised her performance. In the end, presenter Devin Goda yelled "That's how you play!" after Butcher's risky move paid off.

Screenshot showing the player's celebration alongside Devin Goda (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player's celebration alongside Devin Goda (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After she joined Carey on the main stage, and the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing the Let 'Em Roll game for a brand new Volkswagen Jetta.

Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the game, the centerpiece is a large table with a ramp and space for the dice roll. The five dice in the game are marked with an image of a car on three sides and cash values of $500, $1,000, and $1,500 on the remaining sides. The contestants get to roll the dice once for free, and they can earn up to two more rolls by playing a pricing game. To win more rolls, the player must decide if the price of the next item is higher or lower than the preceding item. To win the car, the player must roll the image of the vehicle on all five dice at once.

Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The contestant can roll three times until all of the dice have displayed the image of the car at least once. The least a player can walk away with is $500, and the most is $7,500. In Butcher's game, the three grocery items were plant-based pepperoni slices, three Boba tea kits, and Tostitos chunky habanero salsa. The price of the pepperoni was visible to her as $7.99. She guessed that the Boba tea kits were worth more than that, and she was right, as the price was $11.49. She then guessed that the salsa was priced less than the tea and was right again.

Screenshot showing Butcher rolling the dice (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Butcher rolling the dice (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

She then climbed up the table, and on her first roll, she got the car. She decided to keep rolling for the car, and on her second roll, she got a car and $1,500. Butcher decided to risk it all, and luckily, she got the car on her final roll to win the prize.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

As she jumped up with joy and ran over to check out her new car, Goda yelled, “That’s how you play!” before the contestant gave him a big hug. Butcher then jumped onto the car and struck a pose in celebration.

As she got in the car and celebrated, model Rachel Reynold said, “Woo! That was great,” from the other side of the stage.

More on Market Realist: 

'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off

'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car

Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big
The contestant Mary, won a trip to Vancouver as a perfect birthday present.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans react as player misses out on 2nd million-dollar win in one season
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans react as player misses out on 2nd million-dollar win in one season
The player was in for another heartbreak after she failed to solve the puzzle.
16 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins car with a lucky dice roll — announcer says 'that's how you play'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins car with a lucky dice roll — announcer says 'that's how you play'
The player, Elisa Butcher's risky dice roll stunned everyone as she won a brand new Volkswagen car.
17 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Wanya Morris' jacket to sell at the store — then the singer showed up
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Wanya Morris' jacket to sell at the store — then the singer showed up
The star of Boyz II Men got sentimental after looking at the item from their first album cover.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing about wild answers related to bank robbers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing about wild answers related to bank robbers
The answer on the survey board made Harvey put up a funny skit.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison has fanboy moment on seeing a Super Bowl ring — pays a fortune for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison has fanboy moment on seeing a Super Bowl ring — pays a fortune for it
It wasn't an ordinary ring but the 2004 Patriots Super Bowl Ring, which Harrison refused to let go.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears contestant's answer and it got awkward real soon
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears contestant's answer and it got awkward real soon
Harvey was in disbelief after he misheard what Ming-Na Wen's teammate said.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing painful and wild answers about nurses
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing painful and wild answers about nurses
Harvey could feel the pain as he collected the answers from the contestants.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I gotta lock it up' after hearing the value of his family heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I gotta lock it up' after hearing the value of his family heirloom
The owner of Harry Karstens' First Ascent Denali Ice Axe was shocked to learn how valuable it was.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off
As model Rachel Reynolds slammed on the brakes, fellow presenter Alexis Gaube nearly fell over.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
Harvey couldn't believe his eyes when an answer did not show up on the board.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
The winner, Trish yelled "This cannot be happening!" as she sat in her new car.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
Harvey was shocked to see some of the answers show up on the board.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
The seemingly tough puzzle cost contestant, Kelly Amodio a brand new Mini Cooper.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
The contestant, Jodi Hope took home $75,000, using her puzzle solving skills.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
The guest had to promise on camera to share the profits with her friend who gifted the item.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
Harvey just couldn't seem to understand what Giuliana Rancic's mother was saying.
5 days ago
Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win
The contestant named Hope pulled off a near perfect game.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads
Harvey had to take a moment to school the contestant on how the game is played.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win
It seemed like Veronica forgot she was holding the host's hand after the win.
5 days ago