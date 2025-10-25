'Price is Right' contestant wins car with a lucky dice roll — announcer says 'that's how you play'

The player, Elisa Butcher's risky dice roll stunned everyone as she won a brand new Volkswagen car.

"The Price Is Right" involves skills and insights about product prices, but luck also has a major part to play in big wins. One contestant stunned everyone with a lucky dice roll, which helped her win a car. The player, Elisia Butcher, who aced the 'Let 'Em Roll' game to win a Volkswagen Jetta, jumped onto the car to celebrate her victory, as the host, Drew Carey, and the show's models praised her performance. In the end, presenter Devin Goda yelled "That's how you play!" after Butcher's risky move paid off.

Screenshot showing the player's celebration alongside Devin Goda (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After she joined Carey on the main stage, and the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing the Let 'Em Roll game for a brand new Volkswagen Jetta.

Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the game, the centerpiece is a large table with a ramp and space for the dice roll. The five dice in the game are marked with an image of a car on three sides and cash values of $500, $1,000, and $1,500 on the remaining sides. The contestants get to roll the dice once for free, and they can earn up to two more rolls by playing a pricing game. To win more rolls, the player must decide if the price of the next item is higher or lower than the preceding item. To win the car, the player must roll the image of the vehicle on all five dice at once.

Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The contestant can roll three times until all of the dice have displayed the image of the car at least once. The least a player can walk away with is $500, and the most is $7,500. In Butcher's game, the three grocery items were plant-based pepperoni slices, three Boba tea kits, and Tostitos chunky habanero salsa. The price of the pepperoni was visible to her as $7.99. She guessed that the Boba tea kits were worth more than that, and she was right, as the price was $11.49. She then guessed that the salsa was priced less than the tea and was right again.

Screenshot showing Butcher rolling the dice (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

She then climbed up the table, and on her first roll, she got the car. She decided to keep rolling for the car, and on her second roll, she got a car and $1,500. Butcher decided to risk it all, and luckily, she got the car on her final roll to win the prize.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

As she jumped up with joy and ran over to check out her new car, Goda yelled, “That’s how you play!” before the contestant gave him a big hug. Butcher then jumped onto the car and struck a pose in celebration.

As she got in the car and celebrated, model Rachel Reynold said, “Woo! That was great,” from the other side of the stage.

