Privacy Policy Terms of Use
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big

The contestant Mary, won a trip to Vancouver as a perfect birthday present.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant's celebration (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant's celebration (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

From grand entrances to eye-catching outfits, contestants do a lot of things to stand out on "The Price Is Right." One such player won everyone's heart with her unique t-shirt with the faces of Drew Carey and George Gray printed on it. The player, Mary, showed up with her self-designed clothing and a headband that said it was her birthday, and won a trip to Vancouver. In the end, she celebrated by showing off a few dance moves alongside the show's host, Drew Carey.

Screenshot showing the contestant's celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant's celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the game that she was playing, the centerpiece is a large tic-tac-toe board with a flippable middle column that contains the hidden Secret X. At first, the player is given a free X, which they can place at any of the three boxes on either side of the board. The player can earn up to two more Xs by playing a pricing game. To win, the contestant must get three Xs in a row horizontally or diagonally, once the secret X is revealed.

Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the pricing game, the contestant gets to see two small prizes, one at a time. Each item comes with two prices displayed, and the player must decide which one is correct. If players pick the right price, they earn an X. If they get both guesses right, they get two Xs. On the other hand, if they fail to win no additional Xs, the game automatically ends, as they can't get three Xs in a row. In the end, the host flips the middle row, and if the Secret X aligns with the Xs placed by the contestants, they win.

Mary placed her free X in the top left corner of the board after taking suggestions from the audience and her partner. She had to guess the prices of a smart humidifier and an electric lantern. The humidifier carried the two price tags, $55 and $80. The player guessed the correct price was $80, and she was right. With this, she placed her second X on the bottom right corner. 

Screenshot showing Mary placing the X (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Mary placing the X (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Next up was the lantern, which came with the price tags, $64 and $95. Mary guessed the correct price to be $64, and she was right again. As she earned her third X, she chose to strategically place it on the top right corner of the board. With this, she had a good chance of winning. "All right, Mary, come on over here. If the X is here or here, you're going on a birthday trip to Vancouver. If it's down there, you're not," Carey said before flipping the middle row. The X showed up in the middle, which meant Mary won. 

"Nice job. Happy birthday!" Carey exclaimed as Mary broke into a cheerful dance to celebrate her victory. 

13 hours ago
