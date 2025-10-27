'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win

The player, Gary got too excited and almost tore down the prize board off the roof.

It isn't surprising to see contestants on "The Price Is Right" going berserk while celebrating a big win. But one of them nearly tore down the set of the show after winning $20,000. The contestant named Gary, who got to play the "Hot Seat" game, was fired up from the start as he quickly finished locking in his guesses. The game gives contestants an option to leave with smaller amounts of cash, but Gary risked it all and won the big prize. In his excitement, the player jumped out of his seat, ran over to the prize board, and jumped up in the air to grab it, almost tearing it down from the roof.

Screenshot showing Gary almost tearing down the board (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey revealed that Gary would be playing the "Hot Seat" game for the grand prize of $20,000. In the game, the contestant can win cash prizes worth $500, $2,500, $5.000, $10,000, or $20,000 by guessing the prices of five items.

The hot seat moves from left to right, stopping at each item, and the player has a total of 35 seconds to guess if each of the items costs more or less than the displayed price, by hitting a red button (hot) for higher, or a blue button (cold) for lower. The player also has the option to cash out at any point in the game, but if they choose to keep going and one wrong guess means that they lose everything.

Screenshot showing the set-up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

For the first item, Gary guessed the original price was higher and slid onto the next item. For the remaining items, he was confident that the actual price was lower than what he could see.

Screenshot showing Gary playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey then moved him to the items that he priced correctly, and Gary first risked his money to go for $5,000 and won. He then risked it all for $10,000 as well and won again. In the end, with the remote-controlled helicopter in front of him, the contestant chose to risk it all for $20,000. His guess that the item was worth less than $70 turned out to be correct, and he won the cash. Gary then jumped up his seat, shook hands with Carey, and then jumped onto the prize board that displayed the cash amounts. He grabbed the board and slapped it, trying to reach for the top, almost taking it down.

In the end, he went back to Carey and said, "Thank you so much. I really needed that."

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why

'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment

'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance