'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance

After nearly losing a brand new car, Dylan got a second chance to take it home.

Making it to "The Price Is Right" is something that happens once in a lifetime, even for the few who get there. Contestants getting a second chance to be on the show is something completely unheard of. But a contestant named Dylan found out something different after he almost lost a car in the "Hole in One" game on the show, as he failed to sink a putt in the first attempt. However, host Drew Carey revealed that the full name of the game is "Hole in One or Two," which meant that the player got a second chance. He made the most of it to win a brand-new Hyundai car.

In the game, the centerpiece is a miniature golf-style hole which consists of a long straightaway, marked with six evenly spaced lines, the last of which meets the circular area. These lines represent the distance from which the player could possibly take a shot. To win, all the contestant has to do is make the putt. To make things easier, the player gets a chance to make the shot from a line closer to the hole by playing a pricing game.

In the pricing game, the contestant has to price six grocery items correctly from least to most expensive, and the show's models place the flags representing the items along the lines on the turf. The host then reveals the price of the items one by one, and if all the items are placed in increasing order, the player gets to make the shot from the line closest to the hole. However, if the player gets the order wrong at any point, the game stops, and they have to make the shot from wherever the host stopped.

In Dylan's game, it seemed like he failed to get going in the first place and had to make the shot from the farthest line from the hole, which meant that he got it wrong with the very first item.

He gave his best to win it on the first go. However, his shot missed the mark, and the ball narrowly missed the hole after ricocheting off the rail of the circle. Disappointed, the player stepped off the turf and went back to Carey to put his golf club down. However, Carey had a surprise in store as he revealed that Dylan had another shot since the game was called "Hole in One or Two."

Thus, Dylan got to make the shot again with the car still on the line. After taking a deep breath, Dylan took a stance and prepared for the shot. He then lined it up, swung, and made a perfect putt.

Watch the moment here.

