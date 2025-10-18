ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance

After nearly losing a brand new car, Dylan got a second chance to take it home.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player Dylan taking the shot (Cover image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the player Dylan taking the shot (Cover image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)

Making it to "The Price Is Right" is something that happens once in a lifetime, even for the few who get there. Contestants getting a second chance to be on the show is something completely unheard of. But a contestant named Dylan found out something different after he almost lost a car in the "Hole in One" game on the show, as he failed to sink a putt in the first attempt. However, host Drew Carey revealed that the full name of the game is "Hole in One or Two," which meant that the player got a second chance. He made the most of it to win a brand-new Hyundai car.

Screenshots showing the winning moment (Image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the winning moment (Image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)

In the game, the centerpiece is a miniature golf-style hole which consists of a long straightaway, marked with six evenly spaced lines, the last of which meets the circular area. These lines represent the distance from which the player could possibly take a shot. To win, all the contestant has to do is make the putt. To make things easier, the player gets a chance to make the shot from a line closer to the hole by playing a pricing game.

In the pricing game, the contestant has to price six grocery items correctly from least to most expensive, and the show's models place the flags representing the items along the lines on the turf. The host then reveals the price of the items one by one, and if all the items are placed in increasing order, the player gets to make the shot from the line closest to the hole. However, if the player gets the order wrong at any point, the game stops, and they have to make the shot from wherever the host stopped.

Screenshots showing the setup for the game (Image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the setup for the game (Image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)

In Dylan's game, it seemed like he failed to get going in the first place and had to make the shot from the farthest line from the hole, which meant that he got it wrong with the very first item.

He gave his best to win it on the first go. However, his shot missed the mark, and the ball narrowly missed the hole after ricocheting off the rail of the circle. Disappointed, the player stepped off the turf and went back to Carey to put his golf club down. However, Carey had a surprise in store as he revealed that Dylan had another shot since the game was called "Hole in One or Two."

Screenshots showing the reveal (Image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the reveal (Image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)

Thus, Dylan got to make the shot again with the car still on the line. After taking a deep breath, Dylan took a stance and prepared for the shot. He then lined it up, swung, and made a perfect putt.

Watch the moment here.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 playing Plinko on his best friend's birthday

'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Alaska — jumps incredibly high and screams in wild moment

'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
The celebration was justified as Joseph won a brand new car on his birthday.
15 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
The player, Shaunica Amantine missed out on taking home over $82,000 over the seemingly tough puzzle
17 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
After nearly losing a brand new car, Dylan got a second chance to take it home.
18 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
The seller Robert, chose to keep to his one-of-a-kind Boba Fett prototype, expecting to get more.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
The player, Cherie Noisette, missed on out taking home more than $61,000 in prizes.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $20,000 for baseball card — walks away as Corey Harrison sticks to $7,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $20,000 for baseball card — walks away as Corey Harrison sticks to $7,000
The seller refused to accept a lowball bid for his signed, rookie Mickey Mantle card.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey slams his cards as 'Family Feud' player names a person he spends most money on
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey slams his cards as 'Family Feud' player names a person he spends most money on
Harvey couldn't relate more with the contestant and demanded the response to be number 1.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left speechless after solving $40,000 puzzle in just two seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left speechless after solving $40,000 puzzle in just two seconds
The player also brought her husband along on the stage to support her.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thought heirloom was an ordinary poster — then she learnt its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thought heirloom was an ordinary poster — then she learnt its real value
The guest who had very little idea about the Sun Valley poster was beyond delighted.
2 days ago
Costco recalls a popular frozen product due to the possible presence of wood pieces
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular frozen product due to the possible presence of wood pieces
The FSIS announced at least five people were injured from consumption of the affected products.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings artifacts in paper bag — then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings artifacts in paper bag — then she found out its real value
In the end, the guest was ready to fight her sister for an item worth thousands of dollars.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans feel sorry for contestant who lost a car after guessing just one digit wrong
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans feel sorry for contestant who lost a car after guessing just one digit wrong
Fans were heartbroken to see the player, Ryan, walk away empty handed.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as contestant admits she does research on catfish
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as contestant admits she does research on catfish
Harvey couldn't believe the hard researched facts about catfish on the show.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player pulls off the perfect win, Drew Carey asks 'do you believe in miracles?'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player pulls off the perfect win, Drew Carey asks 'do you believe in miracles?'
Carey demanded the Wikipedia page of "Stack the Deck" game to be updated after the win.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant who failed to solve easy bonus round puzzle worth $45,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant who failed to solve easy bonus round puzzle worth $45,000
The player Titus Stevens missed out on taking home nearly $65,000 over an easy puzzle.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell
Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing some of the answers.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest stunned as Corey Harrison pays a fortune for 250-year-old book that cost her $1
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest stunned as Corey Harrison pays a fortune for 250-year-old book that cost her $1
The thrift store find turned out to be quite profitable for the seller named Kimberly.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' players name the celebrities with wild fashion sense and Steve Harvey can't believe it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' players name the celebrities with wild fashion sense and Steve Harvey can't believe it
Harvey was stunned to see the players call out other celebrities.
5 days ago
Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick
WALMART
Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick
The creator showed proof that the store jacked up the price of an item by $3 during a sale.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'
The contestant, Linda Rivera failed to crack a seemingly easy phrase in the finale.
6 days ago