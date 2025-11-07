'Price is Right' player jumps around in excitement after winning a car in wild TV moment

She composed herself just well enough to be able to thank host Drew Carey after her big win.

Winning big on "The Price is Right" is bound to leave a contestant elated, and that is exactly what one contestant experienced in a recent episode of the show. She won herself a brand new car after playing well at a tricky game, and her excitement knew no bounds. The contestant jumped around the stage while laughing uncontrollably after the result was revealed. Before getting into her new car, she even thanked host Drew Carey.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Reyna Curtis, according to a TV Insider report. She had bid the closest on a dishwasher when she was on Contestant’s Row, which allowed her to get a chance to be on the stage with Carey. It was then revealed that she would be playing for a brand-new Honda Civic. The game that she was playing was called Five Price Tags.

The rules of the game are simple. Contestants are given five price tags, and they have to guess the one that is the price of the car. If they get it right, they win the car. The chances to pick a price from the board have to be earned. One can win a maximum of four shots, for which they must get the prices of four items right.

Screenshot showing model Alexis Gaube with the car. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

In Curtis’s case, the first item shown was an hourglass. Announcer George Gray called it an interactive hourglass, to which Carey replied, “I think all hourglasses are interactive.” Nonetheless, the contestant was able to guess its price correctly, and she won one chance at picking a price tag. The next item seemed to confuse both the host and model Devin Goda. Gray had to explain what that was as well.

“It’s something you can point at your neighbour’s front door,” he said, before revealing that it was a hose sprinkler head. Carey seemed to be amused by that name. The contestant got the price of that one correct as well. The next item was a bird bath, but this time, Curtis was not able to guess the correct price. The final item shown was a Frisbee made to be played in windy conditions. The contestant got the price of that one right.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Curtis now had three chances to win the car out of five. Those are pretty good odds, but it turned out that she did not need so many chances. On her second attempt, she picked the price tag of the car and won herself the Honda Civic. The contestant jumped all around the stage while laughing her heart out in excitement. Before getting into the car, she turned to Carey and said, “Thank you so much.”

