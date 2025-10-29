'Price is Right' fans have a major problem with recent contestants and producers might be behind it

While being energetic is good, fans want the contestants to be more genuine than they seem.

"The Price is Right" contestants are known for spectacular entrances, eye-catching outfits, and bizarre celebrations, during which they jump around and even tackle or pick up the host, Drew Carey. One of the requirements to be a contestant is that one has to be full of energy and enthusiasm. But these antics don't always go down well with the viewers, some of whom have expressed their displeasure about annoying contestants.

Host Drew Carey celebrates his 500th "The Price Is Right" television show (Image source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Although celebrating a big win is natural, there are some who get carried away even before reaching the stage. That’s what a lot of fans of the show think, according to a TV Insider report. Turns out that contestants who are asked to ‘come on down’ have been going overboard with their celebrations for a while, and fans decided to call out such behavior.

There have been contestants who have danced their way to Contestant’s Row, been crowdsurfed to the front, and even reached the stage without earning the right to do so. On Reddit, one user posted about this in the r/ThePriceIsRight forum. “We have got to stop having every contestant dance down the aisle like it's Soul Train,” they wrote.

Several users agreed with that statement, so much so that the show might even need to consider toning the energy down a bit. “My friend was just at a taping recently and said that they literally tell you to do this,” one user wrote. That’s certainly not a good look as it affects the show’s authenticity. Back in the earlier days, the reactions seemed a lot more genuine, according to fans.

“I understand that it's something the producers encourage, but I really can't fathom why. It's not especially interesting TV compared to the actual games/contestants actually on stage/Drew doing his thing,” a fan of the show wrote. “Back in the day, when an occasional contestant acted silly, it was mildly amusing and showed the person's true self. Now every contestant is encouraged to showboat, and it's become grossly fake and annoying,” a loyal viewer reminisced.

Screenshot showing the contestants on Contestants' Row. (Image source: YouTube } priceisright)

One fan even said these reactions, which seem fake to them, have made the show unwatchable. “The show has gotten unwatchable for me lately. It never used to be this 'extreme' in terms of over-the-top contestants. I literally put on Regis Philbin's Millionaire on GSN instead of TPIR now. They really need to tone it back a few notches. It's almost cringey,” they wrote.

