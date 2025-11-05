'Price is Right' player makes stunning comeback — wins a car after he almost lost everything

Despite landing on 'Lose Everything' twice, LeRoy Quinn won the biggest prize.

Some contestants on "The Price Is Right" win big after an exceptional performance throughout the game. But one player pulled off a stunning win after nearly losing everything in the 'Pass The Buck' game. The contestant, LeRoy Quinn, who initially aced the pricing segment of the game, was about to walk home empty-handed after landing on "Lose Everything" twice. He then stunned the viewers and the host by picking the right number to win a brand-new Toyota sedan.

Screenshot showing LeRoy Quinn posing with the car (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

As Quinn made his way up to the stage, host Drew Carey greeted him, saying, “What a great bid, man. That was great. That was almost right on the money.” The show's announcer, George Gray, then revealed that Quinn would be playing Pass The Buck for a brand new Toyota Corolla LE, worth $24,339.

Screenshot showing the prize (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the game, the centerpiece is a large board with six numbers. Behind each number, there is either a picture of a car, $1,000, $3,000, $5,000, and two spaces are marked "Lose Everything." The contestant is given a free choice to pick a number, and they can earn two more chances to choose by playing a pricing game. In that, the player is given two pairs of grocery items, and one item in each pair displays the correct price, while the other is lower by $1. The contestant must 'pass the buck' to the discounted item to correct the displayed price. For each correct guess, they win a choice to pick a number. If the player's number pick reveals a cash prize, they get to keep the amount. If they land on 'loses everything' in the end, they go home empty-handed.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Quinn had earned three chances to pick the numbers. The first number Quinn picked was three, and Carey revealed that behind it was 'Lose Everything'.

Screenshot showing Quinn playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Quinn then chose the number five and got another 'Lose Everything'. However, he wasn't out of the game, as he still had the chance to win a car or at least some money. “This is even better news. You’re absolutely going to win something. Hope it's the car or $5,000,” Carey remarked. After conferring with the audience, Quinn picked the number 2, and Carey revealed that it had won him the car.

The player ran around the studio in disbelief before going over to the car to strike a pose. “This is my baby now. Thank you very much,” Quinn said to the camera as he celebrated his win. The incredible turn of events surprised the viewers as well as one fan, @Bluestar-bh3bf, who wrote, "What a comeback, congrats Leroy," in the comments of the show's YouTube clip.

"Don’t you just love it when he picks two lose everything’s, and then turns around to ask the audience for help about which number to choose, like anyone would be any help with something so random," added @jayinmaine.

