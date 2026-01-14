ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip

The contestant was at the show's taping for the first time and was a big fan of Carey's work.
PUBLISHED 37 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Most contestants on "The Price Is Right" are excited just because they got a chance to be on the show, and others are than others are charged up about winning big. But one contestant was elated because she got to stand beside Drew Carey. It was also her first time at the show's taping. “I love you, I’m so happy to be here,” she said, to which the host replied, “So happy for you to be here.”

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Sarah, who had made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She said that she was a big fan of the show and Carey’s comedy, which the host graciously accepted. As it was time to let the games begin, announcer George Gray chimed in and said, “You two lovebirds can go on a trip to Australia,” which drew a chuckle from the host and a lot of excitement from the contestant.

The contestant was playing the Bonus Game, in which the contestant had to guess the prices of some items in order to win the big prize. In this case, any one of the items, whose prices are to be guessed, hides the trip to Australia. In Sarah’s case, the items on display were a laminator priced at $59.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant said that the actual price was less than what was shown, but she was incorrect. Next up was a kettle, which was priced at $125. Sarah correctly guessed that its price was lower than what was shown. The next couple of items shown were a bird bath, priced at $70, and a hot dog maker, priced at $65. She was able to correctly guess the prices of both items.

This meant that Sarah had guessed the prices of three of the four items shown correctly. Behind one of the items was the bonus prize, hence the name of the game. When the result was revealed, the contestant found it hard to keep her emotions in check as she had won the trip to Australia. “I can’t breathe,” she said in her elation as she hugged Carey and made her way down the stage.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Fans of the show loved the win and made their feelings known in the comments section of the video on YouTube. “Not bad for her first taping! Sarah's going to James's home of Austrilia! 🎉” one fan commented. “Have fun in a trip to Australia!” quipped another. “Congratulations Sarah, you won a trip to Australia! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏,” one more user wrote.

You can watch the joyful moments in the video here.

