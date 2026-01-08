ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey screams as player loses everything due to a single number

The contestant had the best chance to win the car but her own choices cost her.
PUBLISHED 11 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
"The Price Is Right" contestants are known for over-the-top celebrations after a big win, but sometimes a disappointing loss can also bring out dramatic reactions. It happened when a contestant came as close as it gets to winning a car, only to lose it all by one wrong decision. Even host Drew Carey could not hide his disappointment on air as he let out a loud “No!” The contestant even had the choice to leave the car for four other prizes, but she chose to go for the automobile.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
The contestant was a woman named Kimberly, who had won her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She was playing the game called Temptation. In this game, contestants have to guess the price of a car. They are given the first digit, which in this case was a 2. The contestants are then given four other products, and each of them has only two digits in its price.

In Kimberly’s case, the first item shown was an electric golf caddy with clubs. It was priced at $2,233. This means that she had to choose either a 2 or a 3 for her second digit. She chose 3 after heeding the crowd’s advice. The next item was AirPod Max headphones, which were $1,114. This time, the contestant chose 1. The third item shown was an eight-piece appliance package from Nordic, which was $577, and Kimberly picked 7.

Screenshot showing the crowd helping Kimberly out. (Image credit: YouTube |The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the crowd helping Kimberly out. (Image source: YouTube |The Price Is Right)

The final item was just cash - $990, and the contestant's choice was 0. So, the price of the car read, $23,170. Kimberly was then given a chance to make any changes to the price if she wanted to. She only changed the 0 to 9. The price then read $23,179. Carey then revealed that the contestant could either leave with all four items on display and forget about the car or play for the car and risk it all.

Kimberly had to get the price of the car exactly right to win it. She would also win the other four gifts if that were the case. However, one wrong digit and she would lose everything. The contestant first asked the host and then the audience for some advice. She then decided that she wanted to play further for the car. The cheers grew louder as each number was revealed.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant only had the last number remaining, and it seemed like it was going to be an epic win. Unfortunately, the correct price of the car turned out to be $23,170. That’s what Kimberly had guessed at first. Carey’s scream did justice to how unfortunate the moment was for the contestant. She dropped to her knees and covered her face after the heartbreaking defeat.

You can watch the disappointing moment in the video here.

