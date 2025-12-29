ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car

The player, Jenane who tried hard to ace the Cover Up game was overwhelmed with emotion
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Contestants on "The Price Is Right" are known for dramatic celebrations after winning big, and some can go over the top. One such player fell to her knees after she won a brand-new Hyundai Sedan on the show. The contestant named Jenane was playing Cover Up, which is known for being winnable but tricky. After trying hard and making three wrong guesses, Jenane finally got the price of the sedan right and was overwhelmed by the win as she fell to her knees on the stage.

Screenshot showing the player looking anxiously at the board (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player looking anxiously at the board (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing Cover Up for a brand new Hyundai Elantra sedan, Carey explained the rules of the game. The centerpiece is a large game board with five spaces at the bottom. Above each space, cards with numbers on them are placed, and the contestant has to pick a number that they believe fits into the price of the car and 'cover up' the space. For the first digit, the player is given two options, three for the second, four for the third, and five for the fourth, and six for the final digit.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The player first locks in their guess, and if they get it right on the money, they win the car. However, if their guess is wrong, they get to go again, as long as they get one digit right, per guess. The host also shows the digits they got right, and the player then makes a fresh guess. If they continue to get one digit right and then get all of them right in the end, they win. However, if players fail to guess any digit correctly, they lose everything.

Jenane was given the numbers '4' and '2' for the first digit. She picked the obvious number '2' and moved on. For the second digit, she had to pick from '0', '4', and '9'. She picked '4,' and for the third digit, she picked '5' from the options including '5', '1', '7', and '3'. For the last digit, she had to choose from '1', '9', '0', '4', '8', and '7'. She picked '9' and locked in her guess, as "$29,539."

Screenshot showing Jenane playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Jenane playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey then revealed that she hadn't gotten all the digits right. He then asked for the correct digits, which were the first and the third digit. She then reshuffled the numbers and locked in her second guess, "$24,570." This time, she got the first three digits right, and she had to reshuffle the remaining, too. Jenane then locked in her third guess, as "$24,568." The host then revealed that the third time was the charm for her as her guess was bang on the money. Hearing this, Jenane dropped to her knees with her head in her hands.

"That was a great win," Carey exclaimed as Jenane ran over to check out her new car. 

