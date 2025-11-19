'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea

The contestant dropped to his knees after winning the dream trip.

People of all backgrounds and from every age group have a shot at winning big on "The Price Is Right." One contestant proved that age is just a number with his impressive gymnastic moves on the stage. The player, Brian, played the "Range Game" to win a dream trip to Seoul, South Korea. The player defied gravity as he won his chance to be on stage and dropped to his knees after pulling off a near-perfect win.

Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Brian won the "Bidder's Row" to make it to the main stage. Overjoyed by his first win of the night, he cartwheeled and back-flipped his way to the stage. "You still got it! Were you a gymnast or something in a past life?" Carey asked as he shook hands with the player. The contestant then shared that he was a yoga instructor and his students at NYU always keep him on his toes. "I didn't know you did flips in yoga class, but that's amazing," Carey added before asking the show's announcer, George Gray, to reveal the prize Brian would be playing for.

Screenshot showing Brian pulling off a flip (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Gray announced that the contestant was set to play the Range Game for a trip to Seoul, South Korea. "You and a guest will fly to Seoul, South Korea, for a six-night stay in a director's suite at Ryse Autograph Collection," Gray shared. Carey then introduced Brian to the game, which featured a tall board with a scale going from the bottom to the top. In the game, the contestant gets to see a red area called the "range finder," marking a $150 area on the scale.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Somewhere in the bigger scale lies the actual price of the prize, and the game begins after the host sets off the scale, which moves from the bottom to the top. To win the prize, the contestant must stop the range finder by pushing a button when he or she feels that the price falls within the given range. If they are correct, they win the prize, and if the price turns out to be outside their chosen range, they lose the game.

In Brian's game, the scale started at $15,000 and went up to $15,600. With $15,200 in the middle of the range, Carey started off the scale in style. Taking suggestions from the audience, Brian let the scale climb up all the way to the middle before making a move.

Screenshot showing Brian Playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

As the scale reached just above the middle mark, the player pushed the button and stopped the range finder. Thus, for Brian to win, the price of the trip had to fall between the range of $15,225 and $15,375. "Let's take a trip to Seoul, right in this area, right here. Light it up, please," Carey said before revealing the price. The exact amount came out to be $15,280, which fell in the selected range. As Brian won the dream trip, he jumped in the air before dropping down to his knees in celebration. "Nice job! Boy, is he going to have a good time," Carey exclaimed in the end.

