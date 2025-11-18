ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000

The contestant, Sarah was already overwhelmed after making it to the big stage.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant in tears alongside Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant in tears alongside Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price Is Right" contestants stand out for their reactions on air, and while some are too elated, there are those who are overwhelmed by emotion. One player broke down in tears after making it to the stage and winning an $11,000 trip to Australia. The contestant, Sarah, who played the game "Then and Now" on the main stage, pulled off a nearly perfect match to win the big prize. In the end, she was left overwhelmed with joy as she hugged the host, Drew Carey

Screenshot showing the contestant breaking down (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant breaking down (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

As she walked up to the stage, Sarah shrieked and giggled her way to Carey. She then briefly broke down as she shook hands with the host and gave him a hug. Carey then introduced her to the Now or Then game, and the show's announcer, George Gray, presented her with the prize, a trip to Australia. 

Screenshot showing the player shaking hands with Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player shaking hands with Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In Sarah's game, the six grocery items displayed on the board were 11 ounces of feta cheese in brine, a pack of mixing flour, a bottle of Thousand Island dressing and dip, a laundry detergent, a bag of candy, and a pack of frozen shrimp, and their price tags either displayed how much they cost in 2013 or 2025. Sarah started the game with the detergent that had a displayed price of $5.49, and guessed it was the current price of the item. It turned out to be a rough start as her guess was wrong. She then picked the feta cheese and guessed $7.99 was the current price of the item. Luckily, this time she was right and got one item on the scoreboard. According to an online source, out of the six items, four display the current price, and two items carry the old price tags. 

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The contestant then picked the bag of candy with a price tag of $2.99 and guessed it was the current tag. She was right again, and she had to get only one more item right to win the $11,822 trip to Australia. "So shrimp wins it for you. If you don't get the shrimp, you need these two to win it for you. So you can go either way," Carey explained to the player before moving ahead. Sarah then picked the bag of shrimp to go for the direct win. She guessed that the $10.99 tag displayed the current price of the item, which was correct. 

As the theme music of the show played, and Carey congratulated her on her victory, Sarah visibly broke down into tears. "Congratulations! $11,000 trip to Australia," the host exclaimed as he offered his support to the player. 

4 hours ago
