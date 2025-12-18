ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price Is Right’ finally answers a big question about contestants with its latest video

It is a job that requires one to be at their most energetic on every single day they come into work.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
Drew Carey addresses the 'Price is Right' studio audience (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown)
People who watch "The Price is Right" are aware of the excitement that contestants show when the cameras are rolling. But few are aware of all the work that goes into creating such moments, behind the scenes. One of the jobs that not many people might talk about is that of a Contestant Producer, which is not easy at all.

Screenshot showing the contestants on Contestants' Row. (Image credit: YouTube } priceisright)
Screenshot showing the contestants on Contestants' Row. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

A video recently posted on Instagram by the show’s official handle reveals everything a Contestant Producer has to do. Currently, that role belongs to a woman named Hannah Holub. She is the one who explains how the show works to the contestants, even before they are selected to play. The video shows her full of energy and enthusiasm, as a contestant on the show usually is.

It is no secret that the showrunners always prefer a contestant with a ton of energy, and Holub makes sure that potential contestants understand this from the moment she meets them. During introductions, she threw her hands in the air and urged everyone to follow her as well. She wore a headset and had a clipboard in her hand. However, her approach towards contestants was much more friendly than overly professional.

Screenshots showing Drew Carey on
Screenshots showing Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Facebook| Price is Right )

Her energy almost immediately makes people comfortable, and she seems to be quite happy doing this rather difficult job. “Before each and every episode, I get the pleasure of meeting every single audience member that walks through that door,” she said in the clip. Once all that is done and the contestants are selected, Holub gets on to the most “secretive and serious part” of her job, which is finalizing the contestants with the showrunners.

Once all that is taken care of, it is time to get onto the stage for what Holub believes is the “workout” part of her job, as per a TV Insider report. It is also the most enjoyable. On stage, she has to make sure that everything goes smoothly and contestants are as comfortable as possible. Not only does she act like she’s a part of the crew, but she also does her best to hype up and cheer on the contestants who make it.

“I truly mean it. I am your number one hype girl. From your name being announced by George Gray to you playing a game with Drew [Carey], win or lose, I am by your side,” she said. “I’ll give you pep talks before you spin the wheel, keep you calm before the showcase, and make sure you’re having fun because sometimes when it comes to games, we forget just to have fun. Being a contestant is a whirlwind experience, and I want you to enjoy it,” she added.

