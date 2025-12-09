ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls to the ground after winning an SUV in wild TV moment

The contestant had a slim chance after getting only two out of five guesses right.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant on the floor after the big win (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant on the floor after the big win (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price Is Right" contestants are known for their over-the-top reactions despite winning prizes they hoped to bag. One such player shocked everyone, including herself, by pulling off an incredible car win. The contestant, Lisa, who played the show's popular game "Switcheroo," got the price of only two out of the five items right. As the new SUV was one of the five items, she had an incredibly slim chance of winning it. Astonishingly, when the host, Drew Carey, asked for the correct guesses to be revealed, it turned out that Lisa had won a new calculator and a brand new SUV worth $27,034.

Screenshot showing the player celebrating in the car (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player celebrating in the car (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the game, the centrepiece is a large board with slots for four small prizes and a car. The contestant first gets to see the four smaller prizes, and one digit from their price is given on the board, against their respective slot. Furthermore, there is one digit in the price of the car that is also missing on the board. The contestant is given five blocks with digits on them that represent the missing digits on the board. 

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

During the game, the player is given 30 seconds to put the blocks in the right places after guessing the price of each item and the car. In the end, the host asks one of the show's models to reveal how many items the contestant got right. The player is then given an additional 30 seconds to 'switch' any of the blocks, if they feel they have got it wrong. The host then asks the correct items to be revealed, and if the player gets all five right, they win everything, or whichever item they get right, they get to keep it. 

Screenshot showing the car (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the car (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In Lisa's game, the four smaller prizes included a graphing calculator, a megaphone, a hotplate, and an ice cream maker. Meanwhile, the price of the SUV was displayed as, $27,0_4.  "All right, 30 seconds to give us the right prices of everything, or as many as you can. Hopefully you win the car," Carey said before starting the timer. Lisa scrambled and put the blocks in, guessing the putting $41 ahead of the calculator, $51 ahead of the hot plate, $61 ahead of the megaphone, $70 ahead of the ice-cream maker, and finally she put the digit three in the missing place for the SUV.

Screenshot showing Lisa playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Lisa playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey then asked the number of items she got right to be revealed, and the screen showed she got two items right. The host then gave her another 30 seconds to switch the numbers, and she put the price of the calculator as $70, and left the car's price unchanged. Carey again revealed that Lisa had guessed the price of only two items right before asking for the smaller price to be revealed. The model revealed that Lisa won the calculator first, and then revealed that she had won the SUV as well. As she realized she had won, Lisa fell to the ground, overwhelmed with emotion. 

She then gave Carey a big hug before running over to check out her brand new ride.

