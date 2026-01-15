ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'

The contestant was quite nervous towards the end but played the game perfectly.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Perhaps never before has the audience on "The Price Is Right" shouted the name of a grocery item to a contestant and seen them win a prize worth almost $10,000. That is exactly what happened in a recent episode of the show as the studio audience shouted “Soup” multiple times at a contestant who ended up winning an all-expense paid trip worth more than $9,900. It was a fantastic victory that fans of the show loved.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Ruth, who won her way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. Host Drew Carey revealed that she was the first one to be on stage in the taping. “You’re the first up today, so you’re going to set the tone for the whole show,” he said. “No pressure.” The prize was then revealed to be an all-expenses-paid trip to Cancun, Mexico, worth a whopping $9,934.

Once all that was done, it was time to play the game. The contestant played a game called Check Out, the rules of which are simple. Carey asked the contestant if she had done any grocery shopping before, to which Ruth said yes. The host claimed that it gave her a better chance of winning than others. In the game, the contestant was asked to guess the prices of five grocery items to the penny.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

After that, the total of her guesses will be revealed. If her total was within $2 of the actual total of all the prices of the items, she’d win the trip. The first item was a jar of artichoke hearts, and Ruth priced them at $4.50. Next up was a pack of toasted peanut butter crackers, which she said was worth $5. Up next was mashed potato mix, which the contestant claimed was worth $2.

The fourth item shown was Pillsbury Strawberry Frosting, which Ruth said was $5. The final item was four cups of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup, which she said was $6. The total of all of the prices she guessed came to $22.50. Now, the real total had to be within $2 of what the contestant said. The artichoke hearts were $4.49, the crackers were $5.49, and the mashed potato mix was $1.99. She was almost spot on with her guesses so far.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

However, the strawberry frosting turned out to be worth $2.99, meaning that the contestant was off by a little more than $2. The final item was the chicken noodle soup. Before its price was revealed, the crowd chanted, “Soup,” multiple times. Its price was then revealed to be $6.49. The total of all those prices was $21.45, which was within $2 of what Ruth had guessed. As a result, she ended up winning the Cancun trip and received a raucous applause from the studio audience.

You can watch the full video here.

