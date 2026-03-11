Flying taxis could soon be a reality as FAA green-lights tests in 26 American states

Multiple states are taking part in testing programs to ensure that the dream becomes reality soon.

Hollywood has often portrayed flying cars in futuristic movies, and that fantasy could soon start becoming reality. This is because the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently announced its acceptance of eight proposals for a pilot training program aimed at testing advanced air mobility and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in 26 states. In simpler terms, this would mean that air taxis are being seriously considered as a means of transportation.

Representative image of an air transport system. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

As per a Fox News report, the program will be called the Advanced Air Mobility and eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (e-IPP), and it will feature aircraft that can carry people and cargo using electric or hybrid engines over shorter distances than other mainstream aircraft. This program will basically be used as a testing ground for urban air taxi services and regional passenger transportation. The eVTOL aspect means that these aircraft might not even need a full-length runway for taking off and landing, since they can do so vertically.

Representative image of a small air transport carrier. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

The report mentions that multiple facilities across multiple states would be used for testing these air taxis. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will have four industry partners participate in testing 12 operational concepts. The Texas Department of Transportation will also be working with four industry partners to support short flights connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. Meanwhile, Utah’s transportation department will be responsible for connecting four states covering the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountains, and the Plains of Oklahoma.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

The Florida Department of Transportation will be working on testing cargo delivery and automation, and medical response, apart from passenger transport, with both public and private investment. Other states involved in the testing process include Louisiana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, as well as the City of Albuquerque. Moreover, the companies involved in the testing include Archer, BETA, Electra, Joby, Wisk, Ampaire, Elroy Air, and Reliable Robotics, so it might not be long before your next Uber ride is high up in the clouds.

It turns out that President Donald Trump had a big hand in the program getting the green light. It was created under an "Unleashing Drone Dominance" executive order, which he signed. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy hailed the President for his effort, saying it moves the country a step closer to the future of public transportation. "Thanks to President Trump, the future of aviation is here, and it's going to dramatically improve how people and products move," Duffy said.

U.S. President Donald Trump. (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

He then went on to add, "Congratulations to the great American innovators behind each of these exciting pilot programs. Working together, we will ensure America leads the way in safely leveraging next-gen aircraft to radically redefine personal travel, regional transportation, cargo logistics, emergency medicine, and so much more."

