United Airlines can now boot passengers from flights if they refuse to wear headphones

The decision was taken to prevent people from disturbing the peace of others in the plane.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Representative image of airline travelers. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Michael M. Santiago)
Representative image of airline travelers. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Michael M. Santiago)

Listening to music or podcasts during a flight is common. However, if someone does so without using earphones, it is generally frowned upon as it can disturb fellow passengers. United Airlines recently made it so that any passenger wanting to consume content on their device during a flight must do so with earphones. If that condition is not met, they could be booted out of the flight and banned from flying with United in the future.

Cover Image Source: Facebook/United
A United Airlines flight. (Image Source: Facebook/United)

As per a report in CBS News, the airline recently amended its so-called contract of carriage to reflect this new rule. “UA has the right to refuse transport, on a permanent basis, to any passenger who engages in any of the activities in this Rule. In addition, the activities enumerated in this Rule shall constitute a material breach of contract, for which UA shall be excused from performing its obligations under this contract,” the term reads.

Sorce: GettyImages | Spencer Platt Staff
United Airlines planes. (Source: GettyImages | Spencer Platt Staff)

Travel expert Scott Keyes believes that United Airlines is the only one to have adapted this new law, and other airlines may follow suit in the near future. "This is in line with how the vast majority of travelers comport themselves and would like others to comport themselves," he said. "It's usually only a small number of folks on airplanes who are making noise by not using headphones, so this is a graceful way to handle those folks."

Stranded travelers search for their luggage at the Southwest Airlines Baggage Claim | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Vondruska
Representative image of airline passengers | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Vondruska

"Don't worry if you forget your headphones for your flight. If they're available, you can request free earbuds," United Airlines added. Many would argue that the move is justified, as it can be quite annoying to be seated beside a passenger who refuses to use their earphones to listen to music or watch videos on a long flight. Everyone wants a peaceful journey after all.

Image Source: United Airlines airplanes proceed to a runway at Newark Liberty International Airport in front of the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on January 27, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey | Photo by Gary Hershorn | Getty Images
Image Source: United Airlines airplanes proceed to a runway | Photo by Gary Hershorn | Getty Images

While this move may be praised, a decision taken by American Airlines last year might not have gone down as well with passengers. In December, it was announced that the airline was doing away with one of the most attractive benefits it offered to its basic economy flyers. Such passengers could no longer earn frequent flyer miles or points toward elite status. These points can help one get upgraded to a higher-priced seat once in a while.

Source: GettyImages | Joe Raedle Staff
An American Airlines plane. (Source: GettyImages | Joe Raedle Staff)

“We routinely evaluate our fare products to remain competitive in the marketplace. Customers who purchase a Basic Economy ticket on December 17, 2025, and beyond will not earn AAdvantage miles or Loyalty Points towards AAdvantage status,” the airline explained. “Basic Economy customers will continue to receive one free personal item and one free carry-on bag, free snacks, soft drinks, and in-flight entertainment.”

