Some rich travelers are paying almost $350,000 for a flight to escape the Middle East crisis

Private jet flights from Muscat to Istanbul have skyrocketed to almost $93,000, double the typical price.
Cover Image Source: Pexels/connecting flights guide
Cover Image Source: Pexels/connecting flights guide

Wars are bound to affect airspaces in modern times, and this means disruptions, fewer flights and higher prices. Travelers in the UAE and other Gulf countries have been stuck as those countries have been caught in the crossfire between the U.S., Israel and Iran. With no major relief, air travelers are resorting to emergency exit measures by paying exorbitant fees. Due to airport closures brought on by the U.S.-Israeli military operation, Epic Fury, those stuck in Dubai are desperately seeking a way back home. Even though Dubai World Central (DWC) and Dubai International Airport (DXB) reopened on March 2 with limited operations, many tourists are loosening their purse strings for private charter flights in order to escape the worsening conflict. According to Air Charter Service, a global broker for private jets and freight, "demand is definitely increasing."

Travelers at the airport (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Donald Iain Smith)
Travelers stuck at the airport (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Donald Iain Smith)

"There is an increasingly limited number of aircraft willing and able to fly to and from the area, with many local aircraft that would usually be used for flights from the region being stuck in airports that are closed," a spokesperson told Fox Business. "Many passengers are taking shorter flights to places out of the region and then picking up scheduled connections for the rest of their journey to reduce full journey costs," the spokesperson revealed. It has been reported that travelers on a large scale are fleeing to Turkey before catching their flights home from there.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Michael M. Santiago
Travelers at the airport ( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago) 

Meanwhile, other travelers are choosing shorter trips before switching to commercial airlines due to the increase in aircraft expenses. Heavy planes can cost up to $140,000, while private jet rates from Muscat to Istanbul have skyrocketed to almost $93,000. Private flights from Riyadh to Europe may cost up to $350,000, according to reports. Saudi Arabia and Oman airports have become gateways for the elite fleeing the area.

Cover Image Source: GettyImages | Chris Hondros Staff
Traveler at the airport (Image Source: GettyImages | Chris Hondros Staff) 

To transport evacuees from Dubai to Riyadh, where they can board private flights, private security companies have arranged fleets of SUVs for a ten-hour trip. Senior executives from international finance, as well as wealthy tourists on business or vacation, make up this group. "We evacuated some of our own staff who were just visiting the region, and we arranged transport via the Hatta crossing into Oman from the UAE to get them to Muscat, from where they flew out of the region. The border crossing time at Hatta took around 3-4 hours, as of Sunday, but I suspect this has increased now, as more people look at this option," the spokesperson said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis
Airport lounge (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Horacio Villalobos Corbis)

For travelers attempting to evacuate Dubai, Air Charter Service has arranged more than ten flights, most of which depart from Oman, with more flights scheduled. It is recommended that U.S. citizens depart from several Middle Eastern nations, including Bahrain, Egypt, and Iraq. Those in need of departure assistance are being advised by other U.S. embassies to call the State Department at specific lines, which are available around-the-clock.

