Looking to Book a Luxury Trip on a Budget? Here are 8 Tips From a Travel Agent

Today, we are looking at eight ways in which you can say yes to the next luxury trip without having to stress about your finances...

With the Pandemic halting travel all across the globe for more than 2 years, it wasn't surprising that people rushed to book luxury trips when restrictions were relaxed. If you're scrolling through social media feeds wondering how people can afford these trips back to back, the good news is that even you can travel without breaking the bank. These eight steps suggested by a travel agent can make affordable luxury trips possible.

Pexels | Rudolf Kirchner

With dynamic pricing, it's no secret that the prices are high when it is the busiest. To save money, one needs to opt to travel to these destinations when they are not booked by many. According to Sushant Yadav, a luxury travel agent with Travelosei, traveling during the off-season allows you to save up on accommodation as well as flight expenses." For instance, early autumn (September) and late spring (May) could be much more cost-effective ways of touring Europe," he said.

Image Source: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

"Numerous loyalty programs from high-end hotels, as well as airlines, offer exclusive sales and upgrades for their clients who are loyal enough to refer others," Yadav adds. Collecting points and then redeeming them in one go can help you save a lot of money. "As a result, joining a loyalty program and accumulating points could lead to substantial discounts, if not free nights or flights entirely," he adds.

Image Source: Photo by Marcus Herzberg | Pexels

This one is pretty self-explanatory! "All-in packages can be offered by inclusive resorts or cruises, and they can provide [a] good value," Yadav said. "These usually have meals, drinks, and things to do, which can cut outgoings significantly during the journey."

GRAND-HÔTEL DU CAP-FERRAT

Boutique hotels cost less but offer the same kind of services. Many boutique hotels are trending as travelers are seeking authentic experiences. “In contrast to the more expensive options offered by chain hotels in terms of price, these provide personalized services and unique hotel experiences," Yadav remarks.

Image Source: Photo by Angela Chacón | Pexels

Traveling in a group can not only be more fun but is also easy in your pocket. "Group trips allow people to reduce per capita costs," Yadav said. “Be it a family holiday or a friend’s expedition, group reservations may offer accommodation, sightseeing, and transportation at cheaper rates." Some hotels offer special discounts for larger parties. Traveling with larger parties can not only help you save on accommodation but also transportation as well as other recreational activities.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya | Unsplash

It's best to not fix a specific date since flexibility has its own perks. "One way to discover the best fares involves using search engines comparing prices of different airlines and then signing up for notifications in case of any changes in fare prices," Yadav said.

Embark on the luscious journey of unraveling the ten rarest delicacies enjoyed by people|Pexels

The travel agent encourages people to try out the local cuisine instead of eating at the hotel restaurants. "Moreover, engaging them in local activities can bring down their expenses … as these are non-commercialized areas," he adds. It's a known fact that eating from local eateries that are located in local markets can help you save a lot of money on vacations.

Image Source: Photo by Adrienn | pexels

If you book meals and accommodation far in advance it always increases your chances of getting it at a discounted price. Yadav urges people to keep an eye open for early bird specials and also last-minute deals that can help you save substantially.