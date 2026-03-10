Popular seafood recalled across 9 states over norovirus risk — key details revealed

If consumed, the products could pose serious health risks to some people.

Seafood, especially clams and oysters, isn’t to everyone’s liking, and since such food items are often consumed raw, there always remains a risk of allergy or illness. Recently, thousands of clams and oysters were recalled in multiple states as they were reportedly contaminated with norovirus that could lead to serious health concerns. The scary part is that such contaminated products do not even smell or taste unusual, making people unaware of the risk they pose.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

As per a report in Fox News, the recall affects two lots of clams and oysters, including Manila clams harvested by the Lummi Indian Business Council. These clams were distributed to nine states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and Washington, although the FDA insists that the affected products were distributed to other states as well. The other lot of clams and oysters affected were harvested by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company and distributed in Washington State. Moreover, the report states that all affected products were harvested between February 13 and March 3 in Drayton Harbor, Washington.

The FDA has ordered restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell the clams and oysters. Customers who might have purchased the affected products are being urged to either discard them or bring them back to the retailer for a refund. Similar directives have also been issued to restaurants that might have purchased them, so it is safe to say that norovirus is not to be taken lightly.

Representative image of oysters. (Getty Images | Alexander Spatari)

"Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment," an alert by the FDA read. People of all ages can become infected with norovirus, but those with previously existing health conditions are at a greater risk of a serious infection. Norovirus causes a contagious infection commonly known as the stomach flu. Symptoms of this include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and body aches. Someone who might have consumed the microbe may see the symptoms flare up within 12 to 48 hours. Hence, those experiencing such symptoms after consuming the affected products have been urged to get themselves checked out by a doctor.

Representative image of a shopper buying groceries from Walmart. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)

The FDA has had its hands full with these recalls of late, as recently, it slapped a Class-I warning on about 1,800 Chocolate Cherry and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Junebars by Juniper Granola. The reason for the recall is the presence of undeclared allergens in the product, such as milk and soy. Milk and soy are among the nine major food allergens that must be declared on food labels under U.S. food safety regulations. If someone allergic to them consumes the product, they could face a serious health concern. The issue was highlighted when one customer reported an allergic reaction to milk after consuming the bar.

