Popular food item sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states — shoppers urged to return ASAP for refund

The product might contain germs as the pasteurization process was not done properly due to a equipment troubleshooting error
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Image of a Walmart store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)
Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the country today that people attribute to being affordable, and it is only normal for customers to expect high-quality products. Unfortunately, that was not the case recently, as cottage cheese sold under the retailer’s Great Value brand has been recalled in several states. The reason for the recall showed up during pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises, which means that there was a problem with pasteurization. This means that the cottage cheese might not have been free of germs when it was sold.

Representative image of cottage cheese. (Image credit: Getty Images | Anna Blazhuk)
The affected products were sold in 24 states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming between February 17 and February 20, 2026. A USA Today report states that officials found that “there’s the possibility of liquid dairy ingredients used in the items not being fully pasteurized according to state regulatory standards.”

Representative image of cottage cheese. (Image credit: Getty Images | Aksana Ban)
“The impacted pasteurizer was returned to normal function and was verified and sealed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture,” officials added. Customers who might have purchased the product are being urged to either discard or return it to their nearest Walmart for a refund. The affected products include 24-ounce containers of Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese, Great Value Lowfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese, and Great Value Small Curd Cottage Cheese in 16-ounce, 24-ounce, and 3-pound containers.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Sundry Photography
The report also defines pasteurization as a process that treats the product to kill germs. If not properly pasteurized, milk products can lead to serious health concerns, especially for people with weakened immune systems, older adults, pregnant women, infants, and young children. Customers with more questions have been asked to contact Saputo at 1-888-587-2423 from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)
Last year, the FDA issued its most serious warning for a dairy product due to the presence of the bacterium Listeria. The federal agency slapped a Class I warning on the affected products: Ambriola Company’s Pecorino Romano cheese products. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Company is also recalling additional cheese products processed at the same facility in West Caldwell, New Jersey,” a statement by the FDA read.

Pexels | Photo by NastyaSensei
“We take food safety very seriously and immediately alerted stores and distributors to remove the affected products from shelves,” Ambriola Company Chief Executive Officer Phil Marfuggi said. “We are working closely with the FDA and continuing to test our products and facilities to fully understand the situation.” The company has also said that it has suspended production and distribution of the affected products.

