Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund

Salmonella infections, termed salmonellosis, are uncommon in dogs, and symptoms don't show up unless the canine's immunity is compromised. But there is a risk that the bacteria could be transmitted through the feces or saliva of dogs. Experts have warned that infection rates increase with raw meat diets, and hence, the FDA has recently recalled specific bags of dog treats due to concerns regarding potential Salmonella contamination.

Woman out with her dog for a walk (Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Honest Paws)

Due to possible Salmonella contamination found through independent testing, the FDA has issued a recall of Elite Treats Chicken Chips meant for Dogs. One lot (number 24045), with an April 2027 expiration date, remains widely impacted by the recall. It has to be noted that Florida Hardware purchased these treats and distributed them to feed stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. After a third-party laboratory found contamination, Elite Treats recalled one lot of 6-ounce packets of Chicken Chips for Dogs.

A man giving treats to dogs (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Peterson)

Although no illnesses have been documented, Salmonella can infect pets and cause severe health issues, ranging from fever, vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and decreased appetite. Even though they might not show any symptoms, infected pets are at risk of spreading the germs. If a pet has consumed the recalled product and shows any alarming symptoms, pet owners are encouraged to immediately contact a veterinarian. "Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers," the FDA warned, before adding, "Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils and surfaces that come in contact with recalled food."

A woman feeding a dog (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jenny Evans)

Handling infected pet food, coming into contact with infected pets, and also contacting contaminated surfaces like bowls and utensils can all expose pet owners to the bacteria. The FDA cautioned that improper hand and surface cleaning raises the risk of disease. Severe infections caused by Salmonella can manifest as fever, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. It could also result in side effects, including urinary tract problems and arterial infections.

Woman with her pet dog (Image Source: Pexels)

According to the FDA, infections are more common in young people, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. It has been advised that anyone experiencing symptoms following exposure to the recalled product or to pets that ingested it must contact their healthcare professionals immediately. To avoid children, pets, and wildlife from accessing the recalled treats, consumers are requested to dispose of the treats safely. Additionally, affected customers can get in touch with Elite Treats for further information about refunds, Fox News Digital reported.

