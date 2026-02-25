ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund

Florida Hardware purchased these treats and distributed them to feed stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Representational image of a pet owner (Cover image source: Getty Images | Contributor)
Representational image of a pet owner (Cover image source: Getty Images | Contributor)

Salmonella infections, termed salmonellosis, are uncommon in dogs, and symptoms don't show up unless the canine's immunity is compromised. But there is a risk that the bacteria could be transmitted through the feces or saliva of dogs. Experts have warned that infection rates increase with raw meat diets, and hence, the FDA has recently recalled specific bags of dog treats due to concerns regarding potential Salmonella contamination.

Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Honest Paws
Woman out with her dog for a walk (Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Honest Paws) 

Due to possible Salmonella contamination found through independent testing, the FDA has issued a recall of Elite Treats Chicken Chips meant for Dogs. One lot (number 24045), with an April 2027 expiration date, remains widely impacted by the recall. It has to be noted that Florida Hardware purchased these treats and distributed them to feed stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. After a third-party laboratory found contamination, Elite Treats recalled one lot of 6-ounce packets of Chicken Chips for Dogs.

Representative image of a man giving treats to dogs. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Peterson)
 A man giving treats to dogs (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Peterson)

Although no illnesses have been documented, Salmonella can infect pets and cause severe health issues, ranging from fever, vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and decreased appetite. Even though they might not show any symptoms, infected pets are at risk of spreading the germs. If a pet has consumed the recalled product and shows any alarming symptoms, pet owners are encouraged to immediately contact a veterinarian. "Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers," the FDA warned, before adding, "Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils and surfaces that come in contact with recalled food."

A woman feeding a dog (Cover image source: Getty Images | Jenny Evans)
A woman feeding a dog (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jenny Evans)

Handling infected pet food, coming into contact with infected pets, and also contacting contaminated surfaces like bowls and utensils can all expose pet owners to the bacteria. The FDA cautioned that improper hand and surface cleaning raises the risk of disease. Severe infections caused by Salmonella can manifest as fever, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. It could also result in side effects, including urinary tract problems and arterial infections.

Websites like Wag! and Rover found their way around the ideation earlier done by 'Pets.com'|Pexels
Woman with her pet dog (Image Source: Pexels) 

According to the FDA, infections are more common in young people, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. It has been advised that anyone experiencing symptoms following exposure to the recalled product or to pets that ingested it must contact their healthcare professionals immediately. To avoid children, pets, and wildlife from accessing the recalled treats, consumers are requested to dispose of the treats safely. Additionally, affected customers can get in touch with Elite Treats for further information about refunds, Fox News Digital reported.

More on Market Realist:

Popular food item recalled in 7 US states over Listeria fears — here are the key details

FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed

Popular product known for health benefits recalled over Salmonella fears - check your pantry ASAP

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash
ECONOMY & WORK
Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash
A post on X could move trillions of dollars due to the power that retail investors hold
4 hours ago
‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes
Despite a poor start, the contestant came close to winning the big prize.
6 hours ago
Costco tightens rules on popular membership benefit after shoppers started misusing it
COSTCO
Costco tightens rules on popular membership benefit after shoppers started misusing it
The retailer had to face big losses as customers abused the no questions asked return policy.
7 hours ago
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon
The President is reportedly looking to pass tax breaks using reconciliation.
7 hours ago
Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market
"Monetary policymakers would face tradeoffs between unemployment and inflation," Fed governor said.
7 hours ago
Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund
Florida Hardware purchased these treats and distributed them to feed stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
7 hours ago
Virginia governor asks if Trump has made life more affordable for Americans: 'Is he working for you?'
ECONOMY & WORK
Virginia governor asks if Trump has made life more affordable for Americans: 'Is he working for you?'
The Democrats will make affordability a huge campaign issue ahead of the November elections.
9 hours ago
JPMorgan CEO warns banks doing 'dumb things' could trigger a financial crisis like 2008
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan CEO warns banks doing 'dumb things' could trigger a financial crisis like 2008
He believes that the situation is similar to what the country witnessed before the 2008 crash.
11 hours ago
Morgan Stanley hails the AI revolution in the US — but there is one major problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Morgan Stanley hails the AI revolution in the US — but there is one major problem
A new report suggests the investment led growth had made the rich richer and put pressure on workers
1 day ago
As Trump toots his own horn about US economy — the ground reality tells a different story
ECONOMY & WORK
As Trump toots his own horn about US economy — the ground reality tells a different story
The low-middle class of the country is feeling the crippling pressure of the affordability crisis
1 day ago
Popular retail chain recalls meatballs over presence of metal — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular retail chain recalls meatballs over presence of metal — return ASAP for refund
Thankfully, no illness or injury has been reported yet because of the foreign objects.
1 day ago
Sam Altman calls Elon Musk's plan to run AI from space 'ridiculous' — says 'we are not there yet'
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman calls Elon Musk's plan to run AI from space 'ridiculous' — says 'we are not there yet'
The OpenAI boss believes that it is impossible to scale such a model at this moment.
1 day ago
GOP lawmaker has an update on $2,000 stimulus checks — and it's not good news for Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
GOP lawmaker has an update on $2,000 stimulus checks — and it's not good news for Americans
He asked Americans to forget about the stimulus checks until the tariffs issue is dealt with.
1 day ago
Finance expert predicts a major crisis in 2028 — including the 'Ghost GDP' situation
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert predicts a major crisis in 2028 — including the 'Ghost GDP' situation
The technology will see millions out of jobs, cutting their spending power by a huge margin.
1 day ago
Nobel prize-winning economist reveals why he thinks 'US democracy may not survive'
ECONOMY & WORK
Nobel prize-winning economist reveals why he thinks 'US democracy may not survive'
He spoke about the 5% wealth tax proposed in California as a starting point.
2 days ago
Over 3 million pounds of a popular food item recalled nationwide — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 3 million pounds of a popular food item recalled nationwide — key details revealed
The recall is over the possibility of glass in the product.
2 days ago
American parents could be playing a very important role in mid-term polls
ECONOMY & WORK
American parents could be playing a very important role in mid-term polls
Child care costs are a major concern in Pennsylvania’s 7th District.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary calls Zohran Mamdani's plan 'beyond insane' — can't believe it was considered
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary calls Zohran Mamdani's plan 'beyond insane' — can't believe it was considered
The Shark Tank investor believes that the new Mayor would tax people into oblivion.
2 days ago
Illinois governor JB Pritzker just sent an 'invoice' to Trump for $8.68 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
Illinois governor JB Pritzker just sent an 'invoice' to Trump for $8.68 billion
The President's tariffs were recently adjudged illegal by the US Supreme Court.
2 days ago
Wendy’s reports a sharp decline in sales but PETA has a solution — add vegan meat
ECONOMY & WORK
Wendy’s reports a sharp decline in sales but PETA has a solution — add vegan meat
“If Wendy’s wants to stay competitive, it needs mouthwatering vegan options—not another animal on the menu,” PETA president Tracy Reiman stated.
2 days ago