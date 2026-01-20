Popular food item recalled in 7 US states over Listeria fears — here are the key details

The product was reportedly distributed in seven states but no illness has been reported yet.

Chicken is a staple in millions of American households, but there is currently a safety concern associated with its consumption. More than 13,000 pounds of frozen chicken were recently recalled over fears of a listeria contamination. The bacteria can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in less serious cases, but in some cases, it can be life-threatening, especially among the elderly, infants, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, which have led to weakened immune systems.

Representative image of a chicken meal. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rotisserie Chicken)

The recall was issued by Suzanna's Kitchen, which recalled about 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillets, as per a report in USA Today. This was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) on January 16. The report also states that the contamination was discovered after a third-party lab test turned positive for Listeria. Thankfully, there have been no reported illnesses yet.

Customers are still being urged to exercise caution during purchase. The products were sold in 10-pound cases containing 5-pound bags. The lot code is 60104 P1382 287 5 J14, which is located on the side of the case and on the two bags. The recalled chicken breasts were produced in October last year. They were sold in a number of states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Representative image of chicken breast (Image source: Unsplash/Photo by Philippe Zuber)

As is the case with most recalls, customers who might have purchased the affected products are urged to either throw them away or return them. Those with questions have been asked to contact Suzanna's Kitchen Customer Service Director Dawn Duncan at dduncan@suzannaskitchen.com. The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is also available at 888-674-6854, or questions can be submitted via email to mphotline@usda.gov. This recall notice follows a trend that the country has been seeing for many months now.

Consumable product recalls have been quite frequent of late, which raises questions about the quality of products Americans purchase. Even a bottle of water might not be safe these days. Recently, tens of thousands of gallons of bottled water were recalled after it was found to be contaminated with a foreign substance. The company was Michigan-based Meijer Distribution Inc., and they did not even clarify what the contamination was or how it could affect someone.

Representative image of a woman buying water. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by sergeyryzhov)

The recall was issued after officials spotted a black object floating in it. The product was distributed in cases of four to six states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The recall affected 38,043 gallons of Meijer Steam Distilled Water, which were sold in 128 fluid-ounce (1 gallon) plastic jugs with red plastic lids. The sell-by date is Oct. 4, 2026, and the product's lot code is 39-222 #3. Meijer issued the recall in November 2025, and officials are still reviewing the situation.

