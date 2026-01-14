FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed

The products were sold both in stores and online, but no illness has been reported yet.

Product recalls seem to be becoming a part of everyday life for Americans, as the risk of allergies and contamination in food items plagues the retail space. After frozen meat, eggs, milk and even medicines, a chocolate bar has been recalled after tests revealed salmonella contamination, which could be fatal for a lot of people.

The company is called Spring & Mulberry, and they voluntarily recalled one lot of its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar due to a possible Salmonella contamination. As per an FDA release, the product was sold from September 2025, and it came in a teal outer wrapper. It had the lot code #025255, which could be found on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap. The contamination was revealed after routine testing by a third-party laboratory.

The FDA urged people who have purchased the product to either discard it or contact Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code for a refund. The federal agency also outlined the risk associated with Salmonella, even though no illnesses have been reported yet. It said that the bacteria could prove fatal for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

“Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately,” the recall notice added.

Of late, there have been a lot of recalls related to food products, some of which were highly popular among Americans. Recently, McCain Foods USA recalled 40,000 cases of two tater tot brands over serious plastic contamination concerns. The FDA had slapped it with a Class-II warning level, meaning that if consumed, the product could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

The products in question were 21,256 cases of the Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes, with the item number OIF00215A and UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8, as well as 17,597 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels, with the item number 1000006067 and UPC 10734730627400. The scary part is that these tater tots were sold in 26 states. Thankfully, no adverse effects of the same have yet been reported.

The recall was due to the potential presence of clear, hard plastic fragments in the product. Those with pre-existing illnesses might be at an even higher risk. The 26 states in which the product was sold were Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

