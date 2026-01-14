ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed

The products were sold both in stores and online, but no illness has been reported yet.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a shopper looking at chocolates (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of a shopper looking at chocolates (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Product recalls seem to be becoming a part of everyday life for Americans, as the risk of allergies and contamination in food items plagues the retail space. After frozen meat, eggs, milk and even medicines, a chocolate bar has been recalled after tests revealed salmonella contamination, which could be fatal for a lot of people.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Digihelion
Representative Image of chocolates. (Image Source: Getty Images | Digihelion)

The company is called Spring & Mulberry, and they voluntarily recalled one lot of its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar due to a possible Salmonella contamination. As per an FDA release, the product was sold from September 2025, and it came in a teal outer wrapper. It had the lot code #025255, which could be found on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap. The contamination was revealed after routine testing by a third-party laboratory.

The FDA urged people who have purchased the product to either discard it or contact Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code for a refund. The federal agency also outlined the risk associated with Salmonella, even though no illnesses have been reported yet. It said that the bacteria could prove fatal for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)
Representative image of an FDA building. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

“Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately,” the recall notice added.

Of late, there have been a lot of recalls related to food products, some of which were highly popular among Americans. Recently, McCain Foods USA recalled 40,000 cases of two tater tot brands over serious plastic contamination concerns. The FDA had slapped it with a Class-II warning level, meaning that if consumed, the product could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. 

Representative image of tater tots. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Gado)
Representative image of tater tots. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Gado)

The products in question were 21,256 cases of the Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes, with the item number OIF00215A and UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8, as well as 17,597 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels, with the item number 1000006067 and UPC 10734730627400. The scary part is that these tater tots were sold in 26 states. Thankfully, no adverse effects of the same have yet been reported.

The recall was due to the potential presence of clear, hard plastic fragments in the product. Those with pre-existing illnesses might be at an even higher risk. The 26 states in which the product was sold were Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

More on Market Realist:

FDA issues highest risk warning for a popular cookie product — return ASAP for full refund

Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk

Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
The President reiterated that believes the affordability crisis is a Democrat hoax.
29 minutes ago
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip
The contestant was at the show's taping for the first time and was a big fan of Carey's work.
36 minutes ago
Online shoppers face a major threat as AI-powered scams could surge in 2026, Experian warns
ECONOMY & WORK
Online shoppers face a major threat as AI-powered scams could surge in 2026, Experian warns
AI is making online shopping easier, but it’s also helping scammers steal more money.
2 hours ago
Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026
The trend in investors selling US stocks and diversifying in European stocks is growing.
2 hours ago
Wall Street giant to slash hundreds of jobs — says improving the firm is a 'constant priority'
ECONOMY & WORK
Wall Street giant to slash hundreds of jobs — says improving the firm is a 'constant priority'
BlackRock is also ready to bet big on the AI boom as it feels the tech is here to stay.
5 hours ago
FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed
The products were sold both in stores and online, but no illness has been reported yet.
5 hours ago
Trump doesn't remember promising $2,000 rebate checks to Americans: 'When did I do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump doesn't remember promising $2,000 rebate checks to Americans: 'When did I do that?'
The President had a hard time recalling that he ever made such a promise in a recent interview.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on Finland trip and $45,000 because of an unusual phrase
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on Finland trip and $45,000 because of an unusual phrase
"$45,000 and Finland missed... we need a winner tomorrow. No more losing streaks..." a fan reacted.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' fan thought he’d bought a $3 jug — until one symbol revealed its true value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' fan thought he’d bought a $3 jug — until one symbol revealed its true value
The man's $3 find took him 75 years behind in history and fetched him huge returns.
23 hours ago
McKinsey has 60,000 workers but here’s the twist — 25,000 of them aren’t even human
ECONOMY & WORK
McKinsey has 60,000 workers but here’s the twist — 25,000 of them aren’t even human
Bob Sternfels claims McKinsey has about 1 AI agent for every 2.4 human employees in its workforce
1 day ago
Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop
Walmart's planned expansion will bring fast drone-based delivery to millions across the US.
1 day ago
Popular chicken chain shuts down 1,000 outlets as it couldn't match Costco's pricing
COSTCO
Popular chicken chain shuts down 1,000 outlets as it couldn't match Costco's pricing
This once popular food chain is now at the brink of extinction and the cause of downfall lies within the brand's success too.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 after failing to choose the right letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 after failing to choose the right letters
"Ziti is a delicious pasta, but the vowel and "Z" made me cry," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Democratic senator accuses Trump of ‘stealing’ from American taxpayers, calls for his impeachment
ECONOMY & WORK
Democratic senator accuses Trump of ‘stealing’ from American taxpayers, calls for his impeachment
“He has committed ten times more impeachable offenses in his second term,” the senator said.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses almost $14,000 in what many fans call a brutally hard game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses almost $14,000 in what many fans call a brutally hard game
The game was an incredibly difficult one to be fully successful in. One instance of hesitance can cost thousands
2 days ago
Costco quietly introduces a new credit card perk that could help you during tough times
COSTCO
Costco quietly introduces a new credit card perk that could help you during tough times
The retailer's latest move could help many customers save a bit more on their grocery expenditures.
2 days ago
Trump gives two-hour interview to New York Times — after suing them for $15 billion earlier
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump gives two-hour interview to New York Times — after suing them for $15 billion earlier
The President spoke to the head of another country during the interview and criticized Joe Biden.
2 days ago
FDA says a popular food item sold in 26 states has been recalled — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA says a popular food item sold in 26 states has been recalled — return ASAP for full refund
The FDA issued a Class II warning on the product recently but no illnesses have been reported.
2 days ago
A rare stock market pattern just appeared — it has happened only twice in 153 years
ECONOMY & WORK
A rare stock market pattern just appeared — it has happened only twice in 153 years
Over the last three years, the stock market has grown significantly; the S&P 500 has gained 24%, 23%, and 16% annually.
2 days ago
While Venezuela’s oil grabs headlines — Trump admin is focused on another valuable asset
ECONOMY & WORK
While Venezuela’s oil grabs headlines — Trump admin is focused on another valuable asset
The US siege of Venezuela is a move that has exposed oil reserves and other resources for the U.S. to control
2 days ago