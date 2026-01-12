FDA says a popular food item sold in 26 states has been recalled — return ASAP for full refund

The FDA issued a Class II warning on the product recently but no illnesses have been reported.

The trend in product recalls seems to have carried on from last year, as thousands of cases of tater tots were recently called back over serious plastic contamination concerns. The recall was issued by McCain Foods USA Inc, which recalled 40,000 cases of two tater tot brands. The affected products were sold in 26 states, and those who have purchased them have been urged to return them for a refund.

As per a report in The Independent, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified it as a Class-II recall, which means that if consumed, the product could lead to “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The report also states that the recall affects 21,256 cases of the Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes, with the item number OIF00215A and UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8, as well as 17,597 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels, with the item number 1000006067 and UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0.

These tater tots of two brands were sold in 26 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. Thankfully, no serious illnesses have been reported that can be attributed to these products.

The recall was due to the potential presence of clear, hard plastic fragments in the products, as per the report, which could lead to several adverse health conditions. Those with pre-existing illnesses might be at an even higher risk. Just recently, another popular food item was recalled and slapped with a high warning label.

The product in question was made by Lunds & Byerlys, and it was called L&B Monster Cookies. These cookies were sold between November 15 and December 9, 2025, at all of its stores throughout the Twin Cities and St. Cloud, Minnesota. On January 5, the FDA issued a Class I warning, which means that if consumed, one could be at risk of a fatal outcome. The recall affects 108 cases (12 units per case) of the popular product. Thankfully, there haven’t been any reported illnesses directly due to the cookies yet.

The reason for the recall was a labelling error, which omitted certain ingredients that could give rise to allergies. The wrong label omitted the presence of peanuts, egg, and soy allergens from the product's ingredient list. These ingredients pose a serious health risk to people who are allergic to them.

“Lunds & Byerlys is voluntarily recalling its L&B Monster Cookies as the wrong ingredient label was applied to the packaging. Packages may contain undeclared peanuts, egg, and soy. People who have allergies to peanuts, egg, and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products,” a company statement read.

