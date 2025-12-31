ECONOMY & WORK
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears

The bacteria can prove harmful not just to the animals but to humans as well.
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
A woman feeding a dog (Cover image source: Getty Images | Jenny Evans)
Retail chains have been forced to pull products off the shelves because of the health hazards people could face. But it turns out that pets also face serious health concerns because of treats sold at retail chains. Recently, dog food sold in seven states was recalled due to a potential Salmonella contamination. It’s not just the animals that are at risk from the bacteria, but humans might be affected as well. The microbe can even find its way into the buyers’ bodies if they’re not careful.

Representative image of a dog enjoying a treat. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Paget)
The recall was announced by the company Consumers Supply Distributing, LLC on Christmas Eve, and the same was shared by the FDA as well. The seven states in which the product was sold were Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Iowa, Texas, Montana, and Nebraska. The number of products infected was two, and they both came in four-pound bags. Consumers have been urged to cross-check the details on the bags.

One of them is called “Country Vet Biscuits – Original Meaty Flavor,” and has a UPC number of 899623000463, with the lot code 40906513. The expiry date for the same was September 6, 2026. The second affected product is called “Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits.” These have the UPC number 840227340691, and the lot code is 40906513. The expiry date is the same for both products. As usual, the FDA has issued strict guidelines to customers who might have purchased either of these.

Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk
Representative image of a dog getting a treat. (Image source: Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk)

They have been urged to take it back to the retailer to avail a discount. Those with doubts and queries can contact Consumers Supply Distributing, LLC, by calling 712-202-5609 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT on weekdays. It turns out that the biscuits were found to contain the Salmonella bacteria during routine sampling. As a result, production had to be halted, as per a report by Fox 2 Now.

Although no illnesses have yet been reported directly as a result of these biscuits, the FDA has pointed out what to look for if a pet dog has been infected with Salmonella. “Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian,” the federal agency’s release read.

Image Source: Photo by Mikhail Nilov | Pexels
Representative image of a dog at the vet's. (Image Source: Photo by Mikhail Nilov | Pexels)

It also pointed out that healthy people who have been infected might experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. While all that doesn’t look too bad, Salmonella can cause more serious health concerns like arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

