Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal

The components in the supplement could react with nitrate found in some medicines.

Product recalls are often caused by contamination and affect food products sold at retail chains. But sometimes medication and supplements meant to enhance health turn out to be a threat. The latest in the line of such recalls has hit a product called MR.7 SUPER 7000, manufactured by StuffbyNainax LLC. The company has voluntarily recalled the capsules as they are tainted by drugs called sildenafil and tadalafil, according to news outlet Fox26.

The undeclared presence of these two drugs is a cause for concern because they can cause severe health issues among people already on some prescription drugs. Both sildenafil and tadalafil are otherwise sold as Viagra, Revatio, and Cialis.

Representative image of blood pressure medication. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Nico De Pasquale Photography)

The recall was issued after the FDA found the presence of the drugs that could interact with nitrate found in medications for blood pressure and heart disease. Such an interaction can trigger a life-threatening drop in blood pressure. The capsules meant for male enhancement don't have lot numbers, but were sold to customers in America between August and November 2025.

This is just one of many product recalls this year, and recently, California-based Ventura Foods recalled 3,556 cases of its products after black plastic planting materials were discovered in granulated onion ingredients, as per a report in FOX. It had begun quite a while back, on November 6, but the FDA warning level was assigned to it in early December. The affected ingredients were used to make several products, some of which were popular among Costco shoppers.

The popular items that were affected by the recall were salad dressing sold specifically at Costco Service Deli and Costco Food Court. According to another report in People, Publix also sold some of the affected products before the recall was issued.

Representative image of a Caesar Salad (Image credit: Alejandro Aznar | Pexels)

Affected items include Italian salad dressing, creamy poblano avocado ranch dressing, Ventura Caesar dressing, Pepper Mill regal Caesar dressing, Pepper Mill creamy Caesar dressing, and Hidden Valley buttermilk ranch dressing. The FDA said that affected products were sold across 42 locations in 27 states. Ventura Foods has maintained that it has taken every step possible to make sure that customers get the best quality items.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )

So, when the issue was flagged by the supplier, the company claimed that it acted with the utmost urgency. "On November 6, Ventura Foods initiated a sub-recall on a limited number of dressings containing onion granules after one of our suppliers voluntarily recalled one lot of the ingredient due to potential foreign material," the company said.

"Upon receiving notice of the supplier’s recall, we acted with urgency to remove all potentially impacted product from the marketplace. This includes urging our customers, their distributors, and retailers to review their inventory, segregate, and stop further sale and distribution of any products subject to the recall. We are supporting our partners through the recall process and remain focused on minimizing operational disruption while prioritizing food safety."

