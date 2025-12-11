Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected

Costco keeps its aisle labels vague intentionally to make the shoppers wander around and explore products.

With each passing year, more and more people are turning to Costco for their monthly grocery needs after being attracted by their bulk savings, wide-ranging variety, and competitive prices. The retail giant offers everything from fresh produce to household essentials under one roof. For instance, along with groceries, customers are also drawn to Costco’s electronic products, clothing, and even the food court services. However, a few social media posts and online reviews have now revealed that many Costco shoppers are raising their voices over an issue that’s affecting their overall shopping experience.

A Costco store. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Anthony Devlin)

Recently, one of its members, who goes by the username u/Potential_Shelter449 on Reddit, pointed out an issue with unclear aisle labeling in the stores and said, "Is it just me, or does anyone else hate the lack of aisle labels? I like the usual store that’s like 'groceries' or 'pasta and noodles' or 'children’s clothes'. With Costco, if I want something, I have to guess which aisle it’s in." While most stores put clear signs so customers can shop quickly, Costco prefers a treasure hunt kind of approach. The Reddit thread quickly went viral and was eventually filled with responses from fellow Costco shoppers who shared their own struggles.

Man with a shopping cart at Costco (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

One Reddit user, u/Osh_Kosh_Bigosh, wrote, "You want a specific item found, you’re gonna need to go on a field trip while the Employee also discovers where what you’re looking for is located." Another person, u/pfifltrigg, commented, "It's the worst when I shop at the second closest Costco to me because I'm near it. The store layout is entirely different. So, I have no clue where to go for coffee or sparkling water." Several others came up with similar claims in the comment section. However, after reading through several replies, it was also found that many Costco members have become habituated to these changing aisle setups.

As reported by The Street, one of the major reasons why Costco always keeps its aisle labels vague intentionally is that the company wants the shoppers to wander around, explore different products, and buy the things that they might not even have planned. Due to this reason, it’s also unlikely that Costco will ever change its approach. But the more often you shop at Costco, the easier it becomes to navigate through the store. Costco CEO Ron Vachris has even acknowledged this approach during a recent earnings call. He recalled an old phrase that states how shoppers plan to spend $100 but end up spending $300 — and admitted it fits Costco perfectly. According to him, the company’s staff does a perfect job in creating an exciting aisle setup.

A staff speaks to customers inside a Costco store. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

In reality, this approach has been followed by Costco for many years. Former Costco CEO Jim Sinegal also said, “We try to create an attitude that, if you see it, you ought to buy it because chances are it ain’t going to be there next time.” Meanwhile, another very smart approach followed by Costco is that it breaks from typical retail practices and keeps its operations very simple. Instead of high-tech displays, items are often placed directly on pallets, saving the setup time, cost, and labor. These smart tips are why, even with fewer store locations, Costco has managed to hold its top spot against several major retail giants, as reported by Food Republic.

More on Market Realist:

Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump

FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund

Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money