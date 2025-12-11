ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected

Costco keeps its aisle labels vague intentionally to make the shoppers wander around and explore products.
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ceri Breeze)
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ceri Breeze)

With each passing year, more and more people are turning to Costco for their monthly grocery needs after being attracted by their bulk savings, wide-ranging variety, and competitive prices. The retail giant offers everything from fresh produce to household essentials under one roof. For instance, along with groceries, customers are also drawn to Costco’s electronic products, clothing, and even the food court services. However, a few social media posts and online reviews have now revealed that many Costco shoppers are raising their voices over an issue that’s affecting their overall shopping experience.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anthony Devlin
A Costco store. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Anthony Devlin)

Recently, one of its members, who goes by the username u/Potential_Shelter449 on Reddit, pointed out an issue with unclear aisle labeling in the stores and said, "Is it just me, or does anyone else hate the lack of aisle labels? I like the usual store that’s like 'groceries' or 'pasta and noodles' or 'children’s clothes'. With Costco, if I want something, I have to guess which aisle it’s in." While most stores put clear signs so customers can shop quickly, Costco prefers a treasure hunt kind of approach. The Reddit thread quickly went viral and was eventually filled with responses from fellow Costco shoppers who shared their own struggles.

Representational image shows man with a shopping cart looking at frozen food products at Costco (Cover image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)
Man with a shopping cart at Costco (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

One Reddit user, u/Osh_Kosh_Bigosh, wrote, "You want a specific item found, you’re gonna need to go on a field trip while the Employee also discovers where what you’re looking for is located." Another person, u/pfifltrigg, commented, "It's the worst when I shop at the second closest Costco to me because I'm near it. The store layout is entirely different. So, I have no clue where to go for coffee or sparkling water." Several others came up with similar claims in the comment section. However, after reading through several replies, it was also found that many Costco members have become habituated to these changing aisle setups.

As reported by The Street, one of the major reasons why Costco always keeps its aisle labels vague intentionally is that the company wants the shoppers to wander around, explore different products, and buy the things that they might not even have planned. Due to this reason, it’s also unlikely that Costco will ever change its approach. But the more often you shop at Costco, the easier it becomes to navigate through the store. Costco CEO Ron Vachris has even acknowledged this approach during a recent earnings call. He recalled an old phrase that states how shoppers plan to spend $100 but end up spending $300 — and admitted it fits Costco perfectly. According to him, the company’s staff does a perfect job in creating an exciting aisle setup.

A staff speaks to customers inside a Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. Costco is cracking down on membership card sharing at its stores. (Photo by Getty Images | Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
A staff speaks to customers inside a Costco store. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

In reality, this approach has been followed by Costco for many years. Former Costco CEO Jim Sinegal also said, “We try to create an attitude that, if you see it, you ought to buy it because chances are it ain’t going to be there next time.” Meanwhile, another very smart approach followed by Costco is that it breaks from typical retail practices and keeps its operations very simple. Instead of high-tech displays, items are often placed directly on pallets, saving the setup time, cost, and labor. These smart tips are why, even with fewer store locations, Costco has managed to hold its top spot against several major retail giants, as reported by Food Republic

More on Market Realist:

Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump

FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund

Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
It was clear that the host was expecting much more from the player, as the question had potential.
1 hour ago
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
NEWS
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
An expert believes that raising the minimum wages has been a crucial boost for underpaid workers.
2 hours ago
Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected
COSTCO
Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected
Costco keeps its aisle labels vague intentionally to make the shoppers wander around and explore products.
2 hours ago
Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why
NEWS
Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why
While rate cuts may eventually bring relief, other factors may push costs upwards.
3 hours ago
Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans
NEWS
Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans
A Politico poll conducted last month found Americans were struggling with spending constraints.
7 hours ago
Costco shopper's bid to help the homeless goes over budget — then a Christmas miracle happens
COSTCO
Costco shopper's bid to help the homeless goes over budget — then a Christmas miracle happens
The shopper who was buying coats to donate to the homeless was met with incredible generosity.
1 day ago
Donald Trump wants his face on new $1 coins — Democrats are determined to stop him
NEWS
Donald Trump wants his face on new $1 coins — Democrats are determined to stop him
The Democratic senators argued that no living/sitting president should have their likeness on a coin.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to the ground after winning an SUV in wild TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to the ground after winning an SUV in wild TV moment
The contestant had a slim chance after getting only two out of five guesses right.
2 days ago
President Trump announces $12 billion aid package for farmers impacted by his tariff policies
NEWS
President Trump announces $12 billion aid package for farmers impacted by his tariff policies
The payments will be funded by the tariff revenue and reach farmers early next year.
2 days ago
Sydney Sweeney cheats on 'Family Feud' by discussing answers — Steve Harvey calls her out
FAMILY FEUD
Sydney Sweeney cheats on 'Family Feud' by discussing answers — Steve Harvey calls her out
Sweeney's team blatantly broke a rule and the host had to let it go multiple times.
3 days ago
JP Morgan CEO says AI won't reduce jobs dramatically — but he still expects one major thing
NEWS
JP Morgan CEO says AI won't reduce jobs dramatically — but he still expects one major thing
Dimon reiterated a nuanced and overall upbeat view about the effect of artificial intelligence on the economy.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving $45,000 puzzle in a second
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving $45,000 puzzle in a second
The player, Aimee Ursitti won nearly $65,000 in one night.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets stunned after hearing the value of her Nancy Drew books
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets stunned after hearing the value of her Nancy Drew books
The guest who worked closely with the author said the collection was sentimental to her.
7 days ago
A huge number of millionaires in the US still don't see themselves as rich, study reveals
NEWS
A huge number of millionaires in the US still don't see themselves as rich, study reveals
As per a recent study, nearly half of the millionaires think they need better financial planning.
7 days ago
Walmart’s newest delivery method could be a game changer for thousands of shoppers
WALMART
Walmart’s newest delivery method could be a game changer for thousands of shoppers
Partnering with Wing, Walmart has expanded its service to yet another metro, this time in Georgia.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a fist bump after hearing his wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a fist bump after hearing his wild answer
The answers made Harvey smile and groove on the show.
7 days ago
Economists say personal finance is too complex for most Americans — share easy solutions instead
NEWS
Economists say personal finance is too complex for most Americans — share easy solutions instead
Economists, John Campbell and Tarun Ramadorai told CBS that Americans are unprepared for retirement.
Dec 3, 2025
Many Costco shoppers are giving up their memberships — and Trump is at the center of it
COSTCO
Many Costco shoppers are giving up their memberships — and Trump is at the center of it
Supporters of the Trump administration are not happy with the retailer's latest move.
Dec 3, 2025
More than 1,000 Amazon employees issue major warning on how AI could impact humanity
NEWS
More than 1,000 Amazon employees issue major warning on how AI could impact humanity
The advocacy group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, addressed the letter to CEO Andy Jassy.
Dec 3, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player stuns fans by solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player stuns fans by solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Noah Kraski solved the final puzzle with just two clues on the board.
Dec 3, 2025