ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money

The retailer is known to go to great lengths to keep its loyal customers happy.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Costco members at the store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)
Costco members at the store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

Costco memberships come with a lot of perks that make them highly sought after among consumers. But the retailer can sometimes surprise shoppers with their policies. That’s what customers figured out recently and shared on social media. Others were shocked to learn of this and were left disappointed that they could not take advantage. This policy is not a limited-time deal either. It can be availed at any time, given that certain conditions are met. It is safe to say that people will definitely not fail to do so anymore.

Representative image of a Costco Wholesale store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Johnny Louis)
Representative image of a Costco Wholesale store (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Johnny Louis)

It’s frustrating when a shopper buys an item only for it to be discounted a few days later. Costco, thankfully, has a way to help people with that. If you buy a product and it is sold at a discount within the next 30 days, you could get a gift card worth the extra money you paid to the store. The shopper who experienced this shared the whole incident on Reddit, as per a Men's Journal report.

“So I just have to give a shout out to Costco. The week before BF I purchased a 65" LG C5 that they had on sale. After I bought it, I received an email from Costco stating they had negotiated a better price for the TV from LG, and they included a Costco Shop Card for $100. I was shocked they just did this. During BF they had the TV I purchased on sale for $50 less than I paid (not including the $100 rebate),” the post read.

Representative image of TVs in Costco. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of TVs in Costco. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

What’s more, when the price of the TV dropped $50 further, he received another Costco Shop Card worth that money. This is a lesser-known policy among shoppers, but it shows the length Costco would go to make sure loyal customers stay happy. After all, getting their membership plans renewed takes priority, and the retailer will go to great lengths to make sure of that.

Reddit users were shocked to learn of this and made their feelings known in the comments section of the post. “Imagine a world where corporations weren't laser-focused on extracting every single damn penny from everyone. Why is it that all these corporations run by MBA-holding idiots continue to fail doing the wrong thing, and here's Costco succeeding by doing the right thing, but no one wants to follow suit,” one user commented.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)
Representative image of Costco shoppers. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

“I’m always amazed that Costco does this. They definitely could have kept the difference, as I’m guessing they sold a lot of TVs during bf. But this is why so many people are loyal to Costco,” added one more. “Happy to support a company that does not demonstrate the ruthless level of 'shareholder value' that has infected so many others,” another customer wrote.

More on Market Realist:

Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better

Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump

FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
Congress is yet to make a decision about the matter and time is running out.
6 hours ago
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
Experts aren't sure if the plan will reduce car prices as the administration has envisioned.
7 hours ago
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
This is not the first time in the recent past that blood pressure medication has been recalled.
7 hours ago
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
The popular food chain has seen some tough times in recent weeks and wants to rebound.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100k and car because of another tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100k and car because of another tough puzzle
"Will the Bonus Round winner tomorrow night edition on Wheel of Fortune!" a fan reacted to the losing streak.
17 hours ago
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
COSTCO
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
Costco is one of the biggest retailers in the country and competitors would love to see them fall.
1 day ago
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
There were 15 reports of overheating and 11 of them led to injury and property damage.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
WALMART
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
Several people were unhappy with these practices as they would be considered unethical.
1 day ago
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
ECONOMY & WORK
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
The plan allows people to save and invest a part of their income tax-free until retirement.
1 day ago
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
WALMART
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
This will definitely interest a lot of shoppers as the product in question is a hit during spring.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $100K as time ran out just when she guessed the right answer
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $100K as time ran out just when she guessed the right answer
"She was THAT close to win the bonus round, just ran out of time. That’s gotta hurt," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
There are reasons for potential buyers to be positive but one has to be wary.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
The story of the Lalonde twins will surely go down in the show's history after recent events.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
The audience in the studio had a great time watching this round play out.
4 days ago
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
WALMART
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
Several of these retailers have seen an increase in revenue as a result.
4 days ago
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
COSTCO
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
Former Biden administration Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo has joined Costco.
4 days ago
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
The retailer had issued a voluntary recall for the products a few weeks back.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
"I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week," a fan reacted.
4 days ago
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
WALMART
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
The company has said that this was a way they were looking at to improve delivery service.
5 days ago
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
There is a chance that the administration can utilize certain legal pathways to keep the tariffs.
5 days ago