Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money

The retailer is known to go to great lengths to keep its loyal customers happy.

Costco memberships come with a lot of perks that make them highly sought after among consumers. But the retailer can sometimes surprise shoppers with their policies. That’s what customers figured out recently and shared on social media. Others were shocked to learn of this and were left disappointed that they could not take advantage. This policy is not a limited-time deal either. It can be availed at any time, given that certain conditions are met. It is safe to say that people will definitely not fail to do so anymore.

Representative image of a Costco Wholesale store (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Johnny Louis)

It’s frustrating when a shopper buys an item only for it to be discounted a few days later. Costco, thankfully, has a way to help people with that. If you buy a product and it is sold at a discount within the next 30 days, you could get a gift card worth the extra money you paid to the store. The shopper who experienced this shared the whole incident on Reddit, as per a Men's Journal report.

“So I just have to give a shout out to Costco. The week before BF I purchased a 65" LG C5 that they had on sale. After I bought it, I received an email from Costco stating they had negotiated a better price for the TV from LG, and they included a Costco Shop Card for $100. I was shocked they just did this. During BF they had the TV I purchased on sale for $50 less than I paid (not including the $100 rebate),” the post read.

Representative image of TVs in Costco. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

What’s more, when the price of the TV dropped $50 further, he received another Costco Shop Card worth that money. This is a lesser-known policy among shoppers, but it shows the length Costco would go to make sure loyal customers stay happy. After all, getting their membership plans renewed takes priority, and the retailer will go to great lengths to make sure of that.

Reddit users were shocked to learn of this and made their feelings known in the comments section of the post. “Imagine a world where corporations weren't laser-focused on extracting every single damn penny from everyone. Why is it that all these corporations run by MBA-holding idiots continue to fail doing the wrong thing, and here's Costco succeeding by doing the right thing, but no one wants to follow suit,” one user commented.

Representative image of Costco shoppers. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

“I’m always amazed that Costco does this. They definitely could have kept the difference, as I’m guessing they sold a lot of TVs during bf. But this is why so many people are loyal to Costco,” added one more. “Happy to support a company that does not demonstrate the ruthless level of 'shareholder value' that has infected so many others,” another customer wrote.

