ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump

Former Biden administration Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo has joined Costco.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by slobo)
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by slobo)

Costco is suing the Trump administration, seeking a full refund for the costs incurred on tariffs that are already facing legal scrutiny. The retail giant is struggling to keep prices low due to the levy, which impacts its imports. This move has already triggered a mass cancellation of Costco memberships by Trump supporters, and the retailer faces a boycott. But instead of backing down, Costco has gone a step further and invited former Biden administration Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo to join its board of directors, CNBC reported.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura)
Biden's commerce chief Raimondo (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura)

“We are very pleased to nominate Secretary Raimondo for election to our Board,” Costco Chairman Tony James stated. “Her vast experience in global business, politics, and international security at the highest level will add an important dimension to our current expertise,” James said. “We look forward to her contributions.” Raimondo was Rhode Island's governor from 2015 to 2021 and the 40th Secretary of Commerce from 2021 to 2025. She has experience in venture capital and started her political career in 2010 as the State Treasurer of Rhode Island. Presently, she is a distinguished fellow of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
Customers at Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle )

The Trump administration's arguments over the legitimacy of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were recently heard by the Supreme Court. Costco has filed a lawsuit asking the U.S. Court of International Trade to reimburse the duties it has already paid, claiming that if the Supreme Court rules that the levies were illegal, it may find it difficult to recover the money without quick action. Costco's complaint has been combined with related cases from 19 other businesses by the Court of International Trade.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by ShaunL)
Customers outside a Costco warehouse (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by ShaunL)

Trump claims tariffs will rebuild the American economy and even replace income tax, while experts express skepticism. The court is reviewing whether Trump exceeded his authority under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act of 1977 to impose these tariffs. During the hearings, some conservative justices raised concerns about the broad application of Trump's tariffs and the potential abdication of Congressional power. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

The White House is preparing for a potential Supreme Court ruling, with economists indicating that tariffs will persist regardless of the outcome. Plans are underway to explore alternative tariff options due to concerns of a legal overturn, including various statutory provisions such as Sections 338, 301, 232, 2011, and 122. These sections offer differing levels of authority for imposing tariffs, some requiring further investigations or congressional approval, underscoring the administration's readiness to adapt its tariff strategies.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

According to CNBC, the government can still carry out its tariff program regardless of the Supreme Court's impending ruling, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He cited several provisions of the 1962 Trade Act that provide the president substantial control over import taxes.“We can recreate the exact tariff structure with [sections] 301, with 232, with 122,” he stated while being interviewed at The New York Times DealBook Summit. Meanwhile, Trump continues to promote his affordability agenda by claiming that tariffs have generated profitable revenue, which wasn't possible in decades. 

More on Market Realist:

Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances

Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it

A huge number of millionaires in the US still don't see themselves as rich, study reveals

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
WALMART
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
Several of these retailers have seen an increase in revenue as a result.
53 minutes ago
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
COSTCO
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
Former Biden administration Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo has joined Costco.
1 hour ago
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
The retailer had issued a voluntary recall for the products a few weeks back.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
"I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week," a fan reacted.
4 hours ago
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
WALMART
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
The company has said that this was a way they were looking at to improve delivery service.
21 hours ago
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
There is a chance that the administration can utilize certain legal pathways to keep the tariffs.
21 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs
The hilarious round saw host Steve Harvey shocked into silence on a few occasions.
21 hours ago
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances
Ramsey offered insights into how millionaire couples build wealth.
1 day ago
Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision
Many have stood with the President in support of the move but there are some naysayers.
1 day ago
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
WALMART
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
Scammers are getting smarter by the day and one always needs to be wary about them.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
She did her best but her choice of letters was not good enough.
1 day ago
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
Shoppers are urged to be wary of the product and throw them away if purchased.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
Despite their point of difference, both masters of trivia have a lot of respect for one another.
1 day ago
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
WALMART
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
The product in question contained peanuts, a known allergen, and was mislabeled.
2 days ago
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
ECONOMY & WORK
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
In an interview, Pichai stated that organizations will need to work through the disruption.
2 days ago
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
ECONOMY & WORK
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
The money from the donation will go to millions of children and will help them be financially secure.
2 days ago
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
Kiyosaki urged people to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrency to be prepared.
2 days ago
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
JEOPARDY
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
She's not made a lot of public appearances since her mammoth win on the show.
2 days ago
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
Despite the cancellation of its contract, Musk believes that DOGE was on the right track.
2 days ago
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
ECONOMY & WORK
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
Hundreds of shoppers waited in line overnight in the cold, only to be left utterly disappointed.
2 days ago